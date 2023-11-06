TIM is American, the Board of Directors accepted the KKR offer

Confirmation from the operator

The Board of Directors of TIM, which met under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi on 3, 4 and 5 November, examined the binding offer presented last 16 October by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP (“KKR”) relating to the purchase of assets relating to TIM’s fixed network (the so-called NetCo), including FiberCop, by a company (Optics BidCo), controlled by KKR, as well as the non-binding offer on the entire stake held by TIM in Sparkle.

The Board, following a broad and in-depth examination, conducted with the assistance of primary financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and Vitale & Co for the Company and Equita and Lion Tree identified by the independent Directors) and legal advisors (Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici Studio Legale Associato for the Company and Studio Carbonetti for the Independent Directors), approved by majority (with 11 votes in favor and 3 against) the binding offer for NetCo presented by KKR.

How the move to KKR will work

In particular, following the council’s approval, we will proceed with the signing of a transaction agreement what discipline:

– The contribution by TIM of a business unit – consisting of activities relating to the primary network, wholesale activity and the entire shareholding in the subsidiary Telenergia – in FiberCop, a company that already manages the activities relating to the secondary fiber network and copper;

– The simultaneous purchase by Optics Bidco (as mentioned, a vehicle controlled by KKR) of the entire shareholding held by TIM in FiberCop itself, following the aforementioned contribution (FiberCop post-contribution “Netco”). Furthermore, the transaction agreement provides for the signing on the closing date of the operation of a master services agreement which will regulate the terms and conditions of the services that will be provided by NetCo to TIM and by TIM to NetCo following the completion of the operation.

The Council also has resolved by majority (with 11 votes in favor and 3 against), on the basis of the opinions provided by professors Piergaetano and Carlo Marchetti, Andrea Zoppini, Giuseppe Portale, Antonio Cetra, Claudio Frigeni and the lawyer Luca Purpura, that the decision on the offer falls under the exclusive competence of the board. The Board therefore mandated the CEO to finalize and sign the binding contracts relating to the offer.

The KKR offer

The binding offer values ​​NetCo (excluding Sparkle) at an Enterprise value of 18.8 billion euros, without considering any increases in the aforementioned value deriving from the potential transfer of part of the debt to NetCo and from earn-outs linked to the occurrence of certain conditions which could increase the value up to 22 billion euros.

In particular, the offer assumes that the closing will take place by summer 2024 and provides that the price of the business unit being transferred to FiberCop is subject to adjustment (usual for this type of operation) at closing in relation to certain parameters and predefined targets, such as, inter alia, the transferred cash and debt, the level of working capital, the cost recorded in the last 12 months of the transferred employees and compliance with certain investment and installation objectives of the fiber optic network.

The payment of any earn-outs in favor of TIM is, however, linked to the occurrence of future events such as, in particular:

The completion, during the 30 months following the closing date, of some potential consolidation operations concerning NetCo and the possible introduction of regulatory changes capable of generating benefits in favor of NetCo, which could entail the payment to TIM of a maximum amount of 2.5 billion euros;

The introduction and entry into force by 31 December 2025 of sector incentives which could result in the payment to TIM of a maximum amount of 400 million euros.

What TIM had decided

The operation implements the so-called delayering plan launched by TIM during 2022 – with the aim of pursuing the overcoming of TIM’s vertical integration through the separation of fixed network infrastructure assets from the services that TIM will continue to provide to its retail customers – and allows TIM to reduce its financial debt by approximately 14 billion euros at the time of closing (without considering the impact of the above price adjustments and any earn-outs), with an improved result, despite the deterioration of macro-economic conditions, compared to the forecasts presented on the occasion of the Capital Market Day on 7 July 2022. Thanks to the operation, TIM, in addition to reducing debt and freeing up resources, will have the opportunity to operate in the domestic market benefiting from the reduction of some regulatory constraints and will be able to contribute to maintaining the strategic flexibility envisaged by the delayering plan.

At closing, TIM will benefit from a solid capital structure with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 2 times (after lease).

When the handover will be completed

The completion of the operation is expected in the summer of 2024, once the preliminary activities have been completed and the conditions precedent have been satisfied (completion of the transfer of the primary network, Antitrust authorisation, authorization regarding distortive foreign subsidies and Golden Power).

The statements

Statement Salvatore Rossi – TIM President

The resolutions approved today with great responsibility and courage by the TIM Board go in the direction of doing the good of TIM, of the people who work there, of its shareholders, of the entire country.

A clear choice on a topic that has been discussed for many years. The sale of the network to an infrastructure investor such as KKR also found the‘appreciation ofthe Government, which will support this operation with huge resources; restores growth prospects to the TIM Group.

The new TIM of services, freer from financial burdens and stronger on the market, will be able to make its contribution to developing that capacity for innovation which is fundamental to accompanying families, businesses and public administration towards a totally digital future.

Statement Pietro Labriola – TIM CEO

Two years of head-on work ended with a historic decision: to start the birth of two companies with new development prospects. Both will be the point of reference for the digital transformation of our country because, thanks to this operation, they will be able to accelerate technological development in the telecommunications sector.

It is not the conclusion of our journey but a new beginning. With this operation, in fact, we are giving life to the network infrastructure and at the same time allowing the new TIM to focus on the technological innovation needed to govern the complex digital services market and play a leading role.

The first thanks for this result goes to all the people of our company, who have always been the strong point in every moment we have gone through together. Without them it would not have been possible to reach this important goal.

I also want to underline the important role of the competent institutions and authorities which are the best guarantee for the execution of this plan.

Finally, I say to all our shareholders that we are giving TIM back the possibility of looking to a sustainable future and of being ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Our objective is to continue on this path traced by the plan approved with the support of our main shareholders, always remaining open to dialogue and to the proposals submitted to us, in particular, by the most important shareholders.

We are convinced that the strength of our Group, together with what we believe in, will lead to the growth of the Company and the generation of value for everyone. Now let’s go back to working with our heads down to ground this great and historic decision of today’s Board of Directors.

What (doesn’t) change for Sparkle

As for thenon-binding offer on Sparklethe Board, having deemed it unsatisfactory, mandated the CEO to verify the possibility of receiving a binding offer at a higher value once the due diligence has been completed, the deadline for which has been extended until 5 December.

Finally, the Board took note of the communication sent by Merlyn Partners and RN Capital Partners, deeming it not in line with the Company’s delayering plan, as presented to investors at the aforementioned Capital Market Day.

