Home World TIM is giving away 50 GB per month to those who accept the remodulation of the offer
World

TIM is giving away 50 GB per month to those who accept the remodulation of the offer

by admin
TIM is giving away 50 GB per month to those who accept the remodulation of the offer

TIM is preparing to apply theprice increase of some top-up offers no longer on the market starting from the first charge after April 13, 2023: as previously communicated, customers will pay 2 euros more per month including VAT to maintain the current rate, alternatively they have the option of withdrawing from the contract free of charge or deactivating the offer subject to change while maintaining the TIM mobile line at the basic rate.

The telephone operator offers customers who accept the contractual variation 50 GB of additional internet per month to be activated immediately and completely free of charge. Just send a (free) SMS to 40916 with the text GIGA ON. In this way it will therefore be possible to keep the current offer active by paying an extra 2 euros per month, however having an additional 50 GB available to add to the GB provided by the offer itself.

Let’s briefly summarize all the possible scenarios:

  • is accepted the contractual change to maintain the current offer + 2 euros: it is possible to add 50 GB per month for free by sending an SMS to 40916 with the text GIGA ON
  • it is not accepted the contractual variation:
    • possibility of activating one of the available offers – including a proposal directly from TIM – which includes the same monthly cost and the same contents as the current offer. To accept, send an SMS to 40916 with the text NOVAR ON by 9 March 2023 (there are no activation costs)
    • termination of the contract by switching to another operator or terminating the line. The communication must be sent by 30 April 2023 (see SOURCE)
    • deactivation of the offer while maintaining the TIM line: the rate of the basic profile is applied. You can also activate a specific offer at a later time
See also  US-South Korea joint military exercise officially debuts on the 16th | North Korea | Epoch Times

You may also like

Dušan Vukadinović on messages published by Saša Popović...

Vanja MIlinković Savić dunk | Sports

How to take multiple exposure photos.

Webb Space Telescope discovers galaxies that “should not...

How to make photos with the digital Cross...

Jonatan Leandoer96, critic of his album Sugar World...

Turkey’s crackdown on media that criticized the government...

Viewing the world·American train derailment | The US...

In the United States there is talk of...

Ukraine, the head of the Italian Navy: “Never...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy