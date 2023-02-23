TIM is preparing to apply theprice increase of some top-up offers no longer on the market starting from the first charge after April 13, 2023: as previously communicated, customers will pay 2 euros more per month including VAT to maintain the current rate, alternatively they have the option of withdrawing from the contract free of charge or deactivating the offer subject to change while maintaining the TIM mobile line at the basic rate.

The telephone operator offers customers who accept the contractual variation 50 GB of additional internet per month to be activated immediately and completely free of charge. Just send a (free) SMS to 40916 with the text GIGA ON. In this way it will therefore be possible to keep the current offer active by paying an extra 2 euros per month, however having an additional 50 GB available to add to the GB provided by the offer itself.