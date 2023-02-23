TIM is preparing to apply theprice increase of some top-up offers no longer on the market starting from the first charge after April 13, 2023: as previously communicated, customers will pay 2 euros more per month including VAT to maintain the current rate, alternatively they have the option of withdrawing from the contract free of charge or deactivating the offer subject to change while maintaining the TIM mobile line at the basic rate.
The telephone operator offers customers who accept the contractual variation 50 GB of additional internet per month to be activated immediately and completely free of charge. Just send a (free) SMS to 40916 with the text GIGA ON. In this way it will therefore be possible to keep the current offer active by paying an extra 2 euros per month, however having an additional 50 GB available to add to the GB provided by the offer itself.
Let’s briefly summarize all the possible scenarios:
- is accepted the contractual change to maintain the current offer + 2 euros: it is possible to add 50 GB per month for free by sending an SMS to 40916 with the text GIGA ON
- it is not accepted the contractual variation:
- possibility of activating one of the available offers – including a proposal directly from TIM – which includes the same monthly cost and the same contents as the current offer. To accept, send an SMS to 40916 with the text NOVAR ON by 9 March 2023 (there are no activation costs)
- termination of the contract by switching to another operator or terminating the line. The communication must be sent by 30 April 2023 (see SOURCE)
- deactivation of the offer while maintaining the TIM line: the rate of the basic profile is applied. You can also activate a specific offer at a later time