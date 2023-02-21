Home World Tim, Kkr and the Government at work for a unique offer on the web
World

Tim, Kkr and the Government at work for a unique offer on the web

by admin
Tim, Kkr and the Government at work for a unique offer on the web

For the Tim dossier it’s time for the (umpteenth) change of scenery. In which this time it is the Kkr and the Government who are on the same side, working to understand if and how to concoct a single offer on the former monopolist’s network.

That this may be the last reshuffling of the addends is evidently bold to say, once we get to this point in the saga. In any case, the days before the board of directors of the former monopolist – called to express his opinion next Friday on the 20 billion Kkr offer including…

See also  So a cat on top of a light pole was rescued by a fire team

You may also like

Saša Popović broke off contact with Miroslav Ilić...

«Putin on Covid? Since 24 February the world...

“Forever” by Héroes del Silencio will finally be...

Biden’s speech on the anniversary of the war...

Burberry fashion show, debut for Daniel Lee at...

News Analysis-Putin’s “temporarily withdrawing from the US-Russia Arms...

‘Russia has a plan to annex Belarus by...

Kherson, the Ukrainian city symbol of the counter-offensive

Mario Giordano to Fedez: “You attack me on...

House fire after domestic violence | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy