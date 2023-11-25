TIM landline, from January 1st receiving the paper bill at home will cost more

TIM warns landline customers that from 1 January 2024 receive the paper invoice it will cost 4,95 euro compared to the current 3.90 euros. A increase of 1.05 euros which follows that of summer 2022 – from 3 to 3.90 euros – and autumn 2020 – from 2.50 to 3 euros. The communication with which the telephone operator is informing its customers is attached to the latest invoice for November. From 1 December, however, some TIM fixed line offers will increase by up to 5.40 euros more per month.

The increase responds to “economic needs also due to the need to reduce the environmental impact of its commercial services in the changed market context“. Economic and environmental issuestherefore, further underlined by the passage which explains that the digital copy of the invoice enables a virtuous circle of reduction in paper use, energy consumption and, ultimately, CO2 production.

HOW DO YOU GIVE UP THE PAPER INVOICE

To give up the paper invoice with the service Elimination of paper (NoPaper) you can proceed from the MyTIM app or from the MyTIM Customer Area.

access MyTIM from the app or customer area select the home line for which you want to renounce the paper invoice click on Line – manage click on Receive invoices deactivate the “Post” invoice reception method verify the e-mail address (in If you want to change, please remember that this is only possible if you are browsing from the WiFI network where the telephone network is located)

Invoices in electronic format are available in the MyTIM Customer Area and MyTIM App, you will receive a notification of availability on the email indicated.

HOW TO WITHDRAW FROM THE CONTRACT FOR FREE

This type of contractual modification allows the user to withdraw from the contract free of charge to switch to another operator without paying penalties.

communication the will to withdraw by 31 January 2024 187 MyTIM Customer Area TIM Customer Service, PO Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (ROME) | attach a photocopy of the CI and put as the subject: “Modification of the contractual conditions” PEC [email protected] | attach a photocopy of CI and put as subject: “Modification of contractual conditions” TIM store

In the case of ongoing installment payments, the user can settle the amount by paying the remainder in a single payment or continue to pay the scheduled installments until the due date. If you have devices on loan for use, you will have to return them.

