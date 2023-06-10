Home » Tim network: new offers from Cdp-Macquarie and Kkr
Tim network: new offers from Cdp-Macquarie and Kkr

The two non-binding offers, according to a note, will be examined by the Board of Directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee

Tim announces that, as part of the competitive process relating to Netco, they have been received two new offers non-binding presented, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (Kkr).

The two non-binding offers, according to a note, will be examined by the Board of Directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee.

