Tim network: new offers from Cdp-Macquarie and Kkr

1′ of reading

Tim announces that, as part of the competitive process relating to Netco, they have been received two new offers non-binding presented, respectively, by the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets acting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (Kkr).

The two non-binding offers, according to a note, will be examined by the Board of Directors in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee.

