TIM Power Mobile, the commercial with Bagnaia for the summer 2023 offer

TIM Power Mobile, the commercial with Bagnaia for the summer 2023 offer

The new TIM commercial starring Francesco Bagnaia is on air, promoting the converging offer for the summer.

The TIM Power Mobile offer

By adhering to the TIM Power Mobile offer together with a new ultra-fast fiber optic activation from TIM, the first three months of the mobile line are offered by TIM plus, with the 2×1 promo, two 5G smartphones for the price of one.

Alongside the Ducati MotoGP champion in the commercial we will also see Isobel Kennear, the Australian dancer who finished second in the dance category of the ‘Amici 22’ talent show, also winning the TIM award.

Måneskin’s new hit ‘Baby Said’ is the soundtrack of the spot (30” and 20”) which will be on air on the main national broadcasters and on the web.

The TV spot

The television campaign will be accompanied by digital adv, Out of Home and BTL material for points of sale.

TIM, as part of the ‘The strength of connections’ campaign, has linked up with Ducati to underline Italian excellence.

The TIM logo was in fact visible on the front and rear wings of both Ducati Lenovo Team bikes on the occasion of Mugello Italian Grand Prix (June 9-10-11) and it will also be during the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera (September 8-9-10).

