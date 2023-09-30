TIM presents the smart and digital telephone booths of the future

The ‘intelligent stations’ created in collaboration with Urban Vision were presented as a preview at the Italian Tech Week

TIM launches the new ones digital booths which allow access in touch screen mode to a vast range of digital services and contents, including those of public utility. The ‘intelligent’ stations created in collaboration with Urban Vision were previewed by Pietro Labriola, CEO of the TIM Group, on the final day of the Italian Tech Week. The forerunner of the project will be the Municipality of Milan which, as early as 2024, will make the city’s streets and squares increasingly smart and sustainable.

Characterized by a completely renewed design, the digital booths represent an advanced and inclusive device, with sensor applications that will also allow people with motor disabilities, linguistic or visual barriers, to access information and digital services in a personalized, simple and fast way.

The new cabins will represent a real ‘digital station’ for citizens to be able to use infotainment services, smartphone charging, digital payments and ticketing, free calls to national landlines and mobile numbers.

Furthermore, the digital booths, which are part of the broader TIM project ‘Equality can’t wait’ for the gender gap, represent an important safeguard for safety in the face of potential risk situations. In fact, thanks to the ‘Women+’ button it is possible to access in real time a support service with an operator to report, manage and assist the person who requests it. This is a functionality with social value that provides the community with a tool combating incidents of violence towards women or petty crime phenomena.

Also relevant is the support for culture, tourism and institutional information that the Municipality will want to provide to its citizens in real time, for example the artistic offer of the city, cinemas, theatres, museums, concerts and events, purchasing tickets, choosing a restaurant, book a taxi, check the weather forecast and transport timetables, obtain information on traffic.

“Innovation is the key to offering more efficient solutions and bringing concrete benefits to the community – declares Pietro LabriolaCEO of TIM. With this project we transform the traditional booth, born in the 1950s, into a new generation multi-service desk that will help make our cities more sustainable. We have thus seized the opportunity to give a second life to a part of our heritage, now outdated by our habits, to make it evolve and also become an important safety device for women in dangerous situations. Telephone booths will thus be transformed into a tool available to citizens and which confirms our commitment to gender and social inclusion in the era of smart cities”.

“We are really proud to be TIM’s partner in this great project”, says Gianluca De Marchi, CEO of Urban Vision. “In developing the new TIM digital booth we based ourselves on the principles that have always characterized our relationship with the city: creating value for the community in terms of public utility, innovation and safety, through technologically advanced solutions, totally integrated with the urban fabric”.

The new cabin integrates into the model of Smart City promoted by TIM which – thanks to new technologies based onArtificial intelligence, 5G and IoT – aims to create more livable, sustainable and safe urban spaces capable of also enhancing cultural and artistic heritage. The design of the cabins complies with the most advanced sustainability standards (Life cycle thinking) which completely eliminate the carbon footprint through internationally certified compensation systems in the local area.

The project intends to enhance a part of the historical heritage of traditional public telephony currently being decommissioned throughout the country. The launch of the project will involve the city of Milan, where approximately 450 stations will be progressively installed; the initiative will subsequently extend to 13 other main Italian cities for a total of approximately 2,500 digital booths.

