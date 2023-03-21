The right of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs can be exercised by calling Customer Service 187, making a request from the MyTIM Customer Area (subject to registration), by writing to the address TIM – Customer Service – Post Office Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (Rome) or by certified e-mail at [email protected] or by going to a TIM store (for the list of TIM stores go to or call Customer Service 187 free of charge).

For sending by post or PEC, it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the contract holder’s identity document and specify in the subject of the communication: “Modification of the contractual conditions”.

The customer must send the aforementioned communication even if he intends to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs, specifying in the same that the switch to another operator is made for “Change of the contractual conditions”.

If installment payments are in progress on the line for the purchase of equipment or services (e.g. telephones, modems, TVs, activation fees, etc.), the Customer may continue to pay the remaining installments up to the contractually established deadline or decide to pay the amount still due in a lump sum, specifying this last request in the notice of withdrawal or even at a later time, by contacting Customer Service 187.

We also remind you that, if the Customer has equipment on loan or on loan for use, he will have to return it to TIM in accordance with the economic and contractual conditions signed at the time of accepting the Offer. For more information, contact Customer Service 187.

In the event that the Offer has a time limit for permanence (e.g. because it has benefited from promotional offers), the contractually envisaged amounts will not be charged in the event of early termination.