The 2023 of customers Landline TIM continue with a new wave of remodeling which the operator will bring into effect starting from the next 1 maggio 2023according to what was reported by colleagues of MondoMobileWeb.
The increases in question have already been communicated to those directly involved in the March 2023 invoice e vary from 2.90 to 5.00 euros per month based on the active offer. Although at the moment there are no details regarding the complete list of landline plans concerned, it seems that the increases they will mainly affect users who have an offer from the TIM Super range.
But it doesn’t end there, since the remodulation is not the only change introduced in the contract, given that also in this case we see theaddition of the clause relating to the adjustment of the price based on the rate of inflationwhich will lead to possible increases starting from 1 April 2024. In short, we therefore find an immediate remodulation and one already planned for next year (we remind you that the clause does not provide for downward adjustments).
Deals reportedly at the moment excluded they should be those signed from 24 December 2021 to 28 February 2023while the remodeling and insertion of the new clause could concern plans such as TIM Super Premium, TIM Premium, Premium Base e Premium WiFi Special. It also seems that customers who still have installment payments for the purchase of the TIM modem will be temporarily exempt from the increase, given that a discount of up to 5 euros per month will be applied to the invoice which will offset the increase. The discount will remain active until the installment payment is completed, therefore up to a maximum of 24 months.
For more details on the mechanism for adjusting the offer to the inflation rate, we leave you to our dedicated article which explains everything you need to know about it.
TIM – HOW TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL
As usual, we remind you that unilateral changes to the contract allow for exercise the right of withdrawal which allows the customer to interrupt the existing contract without any penalty or additional cost. In the case of the May remodeling, the deadline to exercise the right expires on May 31st and the procedure to follow is always the same: you can find it described in detail in the following box.
The right of withdrawal without penalties or deactivation costs can be exercised by calling Customer Service 187, making a request from the MyTIM Customer Area (subject to registration), by writing to the address TIM – Customer Service – Post Office Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (Rome) or by certified e-mail at [email protected] or by going to a TIM store (for the list of TIM stores go to or call Customer Service 187 free of charge).
For sending by post or PEC, it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the contract holder’s identity document and specify in the subject of the communication: “Modification of the contractual conditions”.
The customer must send the aforementioned communication even if he intends to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs, specifying in the same that the switch to another operator is made for “Change of the contractual conditions”.
If installment payments are in progress on the line for the purchase of equipment or services (e.g. telephones, modems, TVs, activation fees, etc.), the Customer may continue to pay the remaining installments up to the contractually established deadline or decide to pay the amount still due in a lump sum, specifying this last request in the notice of withdrawal or even at a later time, by contacting Customer Service 187.
We also remind you that, if the Customer has equipment on loan or on loan for use, he will have to return it to TIM in accordance with the economic and contractual conditions signed at the time of accepting the Offer. For more information, contact Customer Service 187.
In the event that the Offer has a time limit for permanence (e.g. because it has benefited from promotional offers), the contractually envisaged amounts will not be charged in the event of early termination.