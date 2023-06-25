Tim sells you the PlayStation 5 | You start paying after 3 months

Do you dream of the PlayStation 5, but is it too expensive for your pockets? With TIM it is possible to obtain it immediately with an offer open to all

PlayStation 5 is still one of the most desired consoles of the moment. By now the production and distribution problems have ended, so it is easy to find it in every store, but the price is certainly not within everyone’s reach.

Moreover, despite the announcements of the competition, the Sony flagship continues to be the ideal console for those who want to enjoy unique exclusives such as Final Fantasy XVI, the title of the moment, or the highly anticipated Marvel Spider-man 2.

An unmissable offer

TIM will launch a new promotion starting from 30 June 2023 concerning theinstallment purchase of the Sony PlayStation 5 console with TIMFin funding. This offer includes a discount on installments for the bundle that includes two controllers and the Gran Turismo 7 game.

Starting from 12 June 2023, all TIM customers, both those on the mobile and landline networks (even mobile or landline only), can purchase the Sony PlayStation 5 console with the integrated Ultra HD Blu-ray player. The payment method provides for installments via a TIMFin loan, with a duration of 30 monthszero rate and zero down payment.

Currently, TIM offers two bundle options for the installment purchase of the PlayStation 5. You can choose between the console only and a DualSense controller, or the package that includes the console, two DualSense controllers and the Gran Turismo 7 game.

PS5 installment purchase with TIM is available both on the operator’s official website and in physical stores, with the exception of large-scale retail stores. For purchases made in TIM stores, the collection of the product will be immediate if available. In the event that the purchase is made online, delivery will take place directly at the customer’s address.

Costs

The current cost for TIM customers who wish to purchase the PlayStation 5 with 2 DualSense controllers and the Gran Turismo 7 game is 23 euros per month for 30 months. However, from June 30 to July 31, 2023, the package described above will be discounted promotion at 20 euros per month for 30 months.

Furthermore, the basic package which includes the PlayStation 5 and a DualSense controller will always be available, at a cost of 18 euros per month for 30 months.

For both options, as is currently the case, customers who activate a TIMFin loan by 31 July 2023 will be able to pay the first installment after 3 months. This means that they will be entitled to a 3 month deferral period on the financing plan, starting on the date of purchase of the product.

As regards the payment methods for the loan, it will be possible to choose between credit card and IBAN for the purchase of the packages dedicated to the PlayStation 5. However, it will not be possible to use TIM Rivaluta Smartphone or apply TIM Assicura Smartphone.

It is important to underline that there are no particular constraints for fixed network customers, while for mobile network customers the same conditions apply as for the purchase of smartphones, i.e. a stay with TIM for 24 months.

Some details to pay attention to

TIMFin offers can be activated upon approval of the loan. Before signing the contract, it is essential to carefully read all the conditions.

In the event that the TIM line is terminated or the preparatory data offer is interrupted, the loan will become onerous, following the same procedures envisaged for other product offers with installments with loan. In that case, the customer will be required to pay the interest and the last installment.

However, if the customer keeps the TIM line and the data offer active, TIM will pay the last installment until the loan expires. It should also be noted that there is no activation cost for the loan.

