TIM shops, now you can buy insurance policies

The over 200 TIM Retail and KENA points of sale join the TIM myBroker online channel where it is already possible to purchase policies independently

TIM MyBroker insurance solutions, already available on the timmybroker.it website, can now be activated in TIM stores.

The service is available in some stores in Rome, Milan, Genoa and Napolie will be progressively extended to over 200 TIM Retail stores distributed throughout the country to make the shopping experience simpler and more widespread.

In addition, the service will soon be available also at KENA stores.

Thanks to the capillarity of the TIM sales network, it will therefore be possible to choose the shop closest to one’s home and purchase the insurance products developed by TIM MyBroker to meet the needs of TIM customers.

In addition to the TIM myHealth product which guarantees medical assistance to the policyholder and his family and TIM myPet, a specific policy for pets, insurance products dedicated to the home and the protection of devices will soon be available, as well as a policy which guarantees compensation to cover the policyholder’s monthly bills (telephone, gas, electricity, pay TV) in the event of accident or illness, as well as a product for ski lovers.

Thanks to one user experience simplified, the customer who buys the policies, in shops or on the site timmybroker.itcan manage them online in a flexible way and in total autonomy in the reserved customer area.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

