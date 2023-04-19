Tim, slide on the stock market after the new offers for the network from Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie

Finance by Andrea Biondi Offer of 19.3 billion by the Cdp-Macquarie consortium and 19 billion plus 2 in earn out by Kkr

Tim slips on the Stock Exchange in the aftermath of the new offers for the network by Kkr and Cdp. The title Telecom Italia after making a plunge of almost 5.7% it loses 5.1% to 0.30 euros. Evidently the market does not consider them to be so ameliorative as to be accepted by the majority shareholder Vivendi. The doubts therefore remain that the dossier can remain stalled.

The first to communicate, yesterday 18 April 2023, were the members of the Cdp-Macquarie consortium. In particular, the note arrived from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which confirmed the green light from the board to the new non-binding offer by Cdp Equity, jointly with Macquarie Asset Management, an improvement on the one presented last 5 March, for the the purchase of the future NetCo which will include Tim’s infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle.

The term of validity of the offer, the note specifies, is set for the next one 31 maggio.

The US fund Kkr also presented an improved offer for Tim and Sparkle’s network to close, as planned, the raising phase by yesterday 18 April before moving on to the Board of Directors’ examination scheduled for 4 May.

In the meantime, Tim’s week will be punctuated by another key appointment: the shareholders’ meeting on Thursday 20 April in which, among other points, the remuneration policy will also be examined, with salaries and bonuses for management, including the CEO Pietro Labriola, on which Vivendi has publicly expressed his criticisms and announced his vote against.

Which translates into a passage that is by no means trivial, especially if between now and 4 May Tim’s board of directors judges the offers unsatisfactory, aligning itself, in this case, with the assessment of the first shareholder Vivendi who had already indicated since the summer the floor for any discussion is 31 billion euros (with the possibility, according to rumors, of not falling below 26 billion).

As for the proposal from CDP, which owns 9.8% of Tim, initially around 18 billion euros including debt were offered for the company that intends to combine with Open Fiber. The offer, according to rumors, would amount to a value of 19.3 billion. As for the Kkr offer, it would amount to 19 billion plus 2 in earn outs in the event of a merger between the Tim and Open Fiber networks. As regards the offer from Cdp-Macquarie, the consortium aims to enforce the largest component, between cash and debt, which would be provided to Tim in terms of debt reduction: in the new proposal it would have risen from 15.4 to 16, 7 billion euros. As for Kkr, the increase compared to the previous proposal would be substantially 1 billion.

