Stop al dial-up service for the Internet connection with analog modem. This was communicated by TIM, which explains the interruption from 1 July 2023 con “technical needs related to the evolution of network platforms”in other words to devote himself to more modern technologies, in step with the times, to follow the landline technology innovation planthe financing of which is probably among the reasons for the remodeling and increases communicated even in these days. The plan aims to replace the traditional platforms, now obsolete and increasingly demanding, even economically, to maintain: “That is – explains TIM – in order to allow customers to access an ever wider and more innovative range of interactive digital services”. Any fees for the Dial-Up service, for monthly fees or surfed minutes, they will no longer be charged on landline bills.

HOW TO WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES/DEACTIVATION COSTS

TIM will show the outage from July on the affected customer’s invoice between now and AprilMeanwhile, here is the communication on the web. Customers who do not intend to accept the contractual variation have the right to withdraw from the contract or of migrate to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs. The manager must be notified within the term indicated in the notice on the invoice and, in any case, no less than 60 days from receipt of the same, according to the following methods: by calling Customer Service 187

by requesting from the MyTim customer area, to which you must be registered

by writing to the address TIM – Customer Service – PO Box 111 – 00054 Fiumicino (Rome)or by PEC to the address [email protected] to send via PEC it is necessary to attach a photocopy of the identity document of the contract holder and specify in the subject of the communication: “Modification of the contractual conditions”

going to a TIM store. Note: the customer must communicate his intention in the manner described above although intends to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs, specifying that the switch to another operator is carried out for "Modification of the contractual conditions". In the event that the offer has a time limit for permanence, non the amounts foreseen in the event of early termination will be charged.



Furthermore, if installment payments are active on the line for the purchase of equipment or services (for example telephones, modems, TVs, activation fees), the customer can decide to continue paying the remaining installments up to the contractual deadline or decide to pay the The amount still owed in a lump sum, if the Customer has equipment on hire or on loan for use, will have to return it to TIM in accordance with the economic and contractual conditions.