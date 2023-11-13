Home » TIM tempts Iliad customers (and not only) with 100 GB at 6.99 euros per month
TIM tempts Iliad customers (and not only) with 100 GB at 6.99 euros per month

TIM tempts Iliad customers (and not only) with 100 GB at 6.99 euros per month

While waiting to understand whether the ban on operator attack offers proposed by the Antitrust and then approved by the Senate will materialize, TIM is taking advantage of the period still favorable to this type of offer to entice customers Iliad, Poste Mobile, CoopVoce, Fastweb customers and other virtual operators with the TIM Power Iron New. Compared to the previous version of the same plan, the SMS included become 200 rather than unlimited, but the price remains the same.

100 GB OR UNLIMITED FOR FIXED LINE CUSTOMERS

In particular, With the new Power Iron, TIM offers:

100 GB of data traffic in 4G up to 150 Mbps in download and up to 130 Mbps in upload “jumps” the 100 Gigabyte ceiling and the 5G network with TIM Unica Power is offered to those who are already customers on the fixed line

minutes unlimited and 200 SMS to all national landline and mobile numbers, even in roaming 7 GB of data traffic that can be spent in the countries UE (upon exceeding, 0.213 euro/MB)
services LoSai and GiocaOra by TIM only for online activations SIM costs 25 euros but contains 20 euros of traffic to be spent on renewals SIM activation cost therefore 5 euros activation cost offer zero offer subject to annual price adjustment based on the inflation index (IPCA) detected by ISTAT it does not take into account any decreases, otherwise it grows by the percentage of the index plus an increase of 3.5% up to an overall total (IPCA + increase) of 10%

monthly: 6.99 euros + first month free.

Current customers of Iliad, Poste Mobile, CoopVoce and one of the other operators involved can activate the offer by clicking on the link above, to join you need to keep it handy:

ICCID of the SIM, the 19-digit number marked on the back of the SIM and on its support card, the one with the PIN and PUK codes, a valid identity document, credit or prepaid card, if it is set as a payment method.

TIM did not communicate the validity of the offer, which therefore could be eliminated at any time.

