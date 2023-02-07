The commercial launches the ‘2×1’ promotion which will allow customers to buy two identical 5G smartphones by paying only for one

TIM is on air today with Matteo Berrettini and the power and speed of the 5G network.

The commercial launches the promotion ‘2×1’ che will allow customers to purchase two identical 5G smartphones by paying for just one.

Among the devices included in the offer: the Motorola edge30 neo, the Samsung Galaxy A23, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G and the Realme 8 5G.

The TV spot

Accompanied by Måneskin’s new hit ‘Gossip’, the 30” and 15” spot is being broadcast on the main national TVs and includes an important multi-media campaign.

The commercial is part of the ‘The Strength of Connections’ campaign with which TIM wants to emphasize the connections that unite people, equal or different, close or very distant. Because true connection is the one that overcomes distance and differences. This is why TIM works every day to make connections accessible, secure and reliable.

CREDITS

Production company: Armosia Italia

Executive Producer: Emanuele Cadeddu

Director: Vittorio Bonaffini

Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga

Video Post-Production: M74

Agency: Havas Milan