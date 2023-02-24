In the meantime, a possible second proposal for the asset by Cdp or a joint offer between Kkr and Cdp, which is in the shareholding structure of Telecom Italia with a stake close to 10% and holds control of Open Fiber is still awaited

The board of directors of Tim “very much appreciated the interest expressed” in thenon-binding offer From the bottom Kkr for a stake in a network company to be incorporated, which would own the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop, as well as the stake in Sparkle. But he believes it “does not fully reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations, also in terms of sustainability of the company resulting from the transaction contemplated therein”. The group of telecommunications operators therefore replies “no thanks” for now but expresses interest and resolves to “make available to Kkr – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to fully understand the assumptions and economics of the proposal” with the aim of “receiving aimprovement offer, as a result of the aforementioned exchanges of information and by the deadline of 31 March 2023″. The fact that there is no exclusive, however, means that if other offers arrive for the network it will be possible to evaluate them.

The rumors circulating in recent days spoke of an economic value of the Kkr offer slightly less than 20 billion: a figure that would have been far from the estimate that the asset would have given Vivendiaround 30 billion. The French shareholder, present in the capital with around 24%, currently has no representatives on the board (Arnaud de Puyfontaine resigned precisely to have freer hands in negotiating on the network). In any case, a decision on the infrastructure would pass to the scrutiny of the shareholders’ meeting already convened for the approval of the financial statements on April 20th.

In the letter dated February 22 in which it had extended the offer deadline to March 24, Kkr had explained that the extension was due to a request from the government which in the further four weeks intends to carry out “a joint analysis of the public aspects of the operation concerning the exercisable powers” ​​in the sector. In fact, the government continues its work aimed at identifying the solution for the creation of a publicly controlled network. To the hypothesis that has been circulating for some time of a second proposal for the asset by Cdp (already present in the Telecom Italia shareholding structure with a stake close to 10% and which holds control of Open Fiber) with the bottom Macquarie as a possible scenario, the Kkr and the government take the field together with an offer in which control of the network remains in public hands.