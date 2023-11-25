Home » TIM, the organization of the Netco division has begun
TIM, the organization of the Netco division has begun

TIM, the organization of the Netco division has begun

The new structure of the Business unit has been launched in view of the closing with KKR

TIM launches the organization of the so-called NetCo, the business unit that will be transferred to FiberCop upon closing of the sale of the fixed network to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP (“KKR”), scheduled for summer 2024.

The business unit will include the fixed network infrastructure and the relevant properties, for which it will be responsible for the management, the wholesale activity and the entire participation in the subsidiary Telenergia. The division is made up of over 20 thousand people, of which over 19 thousand already work in the Wholesale & Network area, while another 900 or so come from TIM’s Staff functions.

Following the new organisation, the services component of the TIM group (ServCo) will employ a total of approximately 16,300 Full Tim Equivalents corresponding to approximately 17,500 people as of December 1st, and will include the component relating to the mobile network.

