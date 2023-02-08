TIM communicates the remodulation of the prices of some rechargeable offers no longer on the market starting from the first charge following the April 13, 2023: the tariffs affected will undergo a increase in the monthly cost of 2 euros VAT included. Considering also that the increase in energy and raw material costs affect “negatively on the economic equilibrium of the services provided by TIM” the monthly cost of the same offers “will be subject to annual price adjustmentas of April 2024.
After the offers for the landline, it’s therefore up to the mobile ones. The Italian telephone operator explains that the monthly fee will be increased every year “as a percentage equal to the inflation index recorded by ISTAT […] increased by a coefficient equal to 3.5 percentage points]. Any negative changes will not be taken into consideration, and the overall increase cannot in any case exceed 10%.
The changes will take place every year (and only once a year) starting from 1 April. TIM will publish a notice on the web at least 30 days before the increase is applied, interested customers will in any case be contacted via SMS.
monthly cost of the TIM offer = original cost x (annual inflation index + 3.5%)
The customer has several alternatives available if he does not intend to keep his current offer active:
- withdraw without costs and penalties giving notice by 13 April 2023. WHO the form to fill in and send. Alternatively, the same form can be downloaded, completed and sent via PEC to [email protected] attaching a copy of the documentation. It is also advisable to go to a TIM store or call 119.
- If a device is associated, it is necessary to fill in the above form or contact 119 and decide whether to keep the installments active or pay the remaining installments in a single solution.
- activate an alternative offer, including some proposals from TIM. To activate it (without activation costs) just send a free SMS to 40916 with text OK ON by 5 March 2023.
- deactivate the offer while maintaining the mobile line with TIM. In this case, the basic rate will be activated or “that provided by any other offers already active“.