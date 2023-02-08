TIM communicates the remodulation of the prices of some rechargeable offers no longer on the market starting from the first charge following the April 13, 2023 : the tariffs affected will undergo a increase in the monthly cost of 2 euros VAT included. Considering also that the increase in energy and raw material costs affect “negatively on the economic equilibrium of the services provided by TIM” the monthly cost of the same offers “will be subject to annual price adjustment as of April 2024.

After the offers for the landline, it’s therefore up to the mobile ones. The Italian telephone operator explains that the monthly fee will be increased every year “as a percentage equal to the inflation index recorded by ISTAT […] increased by a coefficient equal to 3.5 percentage points]. Any negative changes will not be taken into consideration, and the overall increase cannot in any case exceed 10%.

The changes will take place every year (and only once a year) starting from 1 April. TIM will publish a notice on the web at least 30 days before the increase is applied, interested customers will in any case be contacted via SMS.

monthly cost of the TIM offer = original cost x (annual inflation index + 3.5%)