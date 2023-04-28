TIM Unica Power protagonist of the new TIM TV spot

Protagonist Danielle Madam, 5 times winner of the Italian youth championships in the shot put

It’s been on air for a few days new TIM spotstarring the young athlete Danielle Madam with Matthew’s participation Berrettinidedicated to the convergent solution, TIM UNICA POWER which combines fixed and mobile with 10 Giga Fiber and 5G and offers unlimited Giga each month in 5G for all the mobile SIMs in the family.

With TIM UNICA POWER also the exclusivity promo 2×1: 2 5G smartphones for the price of 1.

In the commercial, TIM once again emphasizes the connections that overcome distances and differences between people and help to carry out ever more ambitious projects.

This is why TIM works every day to make connections accessible, secure and reliable.

Accompanied by the hit of Moonlight ‘Gossip’, the 30” and 20” spot, is on air on the main national broadcasters, on the web with a dedicated video strategy, digital and BTL material for points of sale.

CREDITS

Production company: Armosia Italia Srl

Executive producer: Emanuele Cadeddu

Director: Nicola Martini

Director of photography: Emanuele Zarlenga

Post produzione video: Frame by Frame

Agency: Havas Milan