ROME. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been named “person of the year 2022” by the American magazine Time. Zelensky outsold other candidates including Chinese President Xi Jinping, US politician Liz Cheney and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The magazine awards the award to the personality deemed to have had the greatest global influence over the past 12 months. The first “person of the year” was in 1927 the American aviator Charles Lindbergh, who was awarded the title after making the first non-stop transatlantic flight from New York to Paris. Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader was based on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, when everyone realized the president was sticking around. If this seems like a natural thing for a leader to do during a crisis, consider a historical precedent.

Under pressure

Just six months earlier, the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, a much more experienced leader than Zelensky, had fled his capital as Taliban forces approached,” reads Time. The American magazine points out that there was not much in the Zelensky’s biography to “predict his willingness to stand and fight. ” Indeed, the president “had never served in the military. He had only been president since April 2019” and in the past he had been an “actor specialist in improvisational comedies and a producer in the film world“. But that experience turned out to have its advantages. “Zelensky was flexible, trained not to lose control under pressure. He could read a crowd and react to his moods and expectations. Now his audience was the world. He was determined not to let him down – highlights the magazine – His decision to stay at the compound in the face of a possible assassination set an example for him, making it more difficult for his underlings to escape.”

Also nominated by the Ft

The British newspaper Financial Times also named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “Person of the Year” two days ago. The newspaper attributed the decision to Zelensky’s “extraordinary display of leadership and fortitude”, calling him “a Churchill for the age of social media”. In an interview with the FT, the Ukrainian leader declared that he was «more responsible than courageous. I hate letting people down.” And then: “I just want to catch a carp in the Dnipro River.” For the Financial Timese, Zelensky “embodies the resilience of his people and has become a standard bearer of liberal democracy”.