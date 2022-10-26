On 25 October, Times Higher Education (THE) released the results of the World University Rankings by Subject 2023, with universities in the UK and Saudi Arabia making progress, while some US universities in the top half of the rankings saw some declines. King’s College London ranks in the top 10 in the world for clinical and health and psychology subjects. In computer science, Saudi Arabia has five universities in the top 300, up from two last year.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Johns Hopkins University fell to 11th place in clinical and health disciplines, down from a tie at 9th place last year, while in engineering, the number of U.S. universities in the top 300 dropped by 9, from 85. dropped to 76. The trend in the US mirrors a similar situation in the 2023 World University Rankings released earlier this month, which saw some notable drops in the rankings, although the US still dominates in terms of overall numbers.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2023 is based on data from the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. The subject rankings use the same 5 primary and 13 secondary indicators as the 2023 World University Rankings, but the ranking methodology for each subject has been carefully recalibrated and the weights adjusted to suit the characteristics of each subject.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings provide insight into university quality through analysis of 15.5 million research publications and 121 million publication citations, as well as more than 40,000 responses to the annual Academic Reputation Survey and tens of thousands of additional data points A rigorous overview of the University’s teaching environment, international outlook and industry connections. This year’s World University Rankings featured 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions, a record number.

1. Ranking Highlights

The 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject is released, with UK and Saudi universities making progress while US universities stagnating.

The number of U.S. universities in the top 10 in several subject rankings declined, including business and economics, and clinical and health.

· Increase in the number of UK universities in the top 10 in a number of subject rankings.

Saudi Arabian universities have increased their number of entries in several subject rankings, including computer science, engineering and science.

· In 11 subject rankings, US universities occupy nine top positions, while British universities top two subject rankings.

·In the 11 subject rankings, 3 Chinese universities ranked among the top 10 in the world in 3 subjects, among which Tsinghua University ranked in the two subjects of business and economics, clinical and health.

In the 4 subject rankings, the US and the UK are the only 2 countries to make the top 10. The four disciplines are: Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences, Psychology and Social Sciences.

· Europe has the largest number of universities in the top 300 for all subjects, followed by North America.

The US and the UK are the two countries that dominate the top 300 for all subjects.

· Spain has the largest increase in the number of countries in the top 300 for education and law since last year.

Times Higher Education assesses university excellence in 11 separate subject areas, using the same 13 credible, rigorous and comprehensive performance indicators as the World University Rankings.

Phil Batty, chief knowledge officer at Times Higher Education, commented:

“The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject are further evidence of a clear trend we saw in the World University Rankings released earlier this month: the weakening of America’s traditional dominance in world higher education and research. It is widely noted that the U.S. federal R&D spending as a percentage of total spending is at a 70-year low, and we’re witnessing a worrying drain of funding from America’s top state universities across the country. It all looks like this is starting to weigh on America’s global competition for research and innovation force has an impact.

“Meanwhile, East Asian countries, led by China, and Middle East countries, led by Saudi Arabia, continue to grow in strength in key disciplines. A standout winner from our latest data is Saudi Arabia – which has a strong presence in areas including computer science, Progress in key strategic subject areas, including engineering and science, has been particularly impressive, an achievement that is starting to pay off as the country’s commitment to investing in research and education as an important step towards achieving the country’s Strategic Vision 2030 (Vision2030) is starting to pay off.

“The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject is based on the same 13 rigorous and balanced performance indicators as the World University Rankings – providing rich data insights into a university’s teaching, research, interaction with industry and its international competitiveness – but for 11 A separate subject area, its ranking methodology has been carefully recalibrated and indicators are given different weights to reflect the characteristics of different subject areas.”

2. Ranking details

Arts and Humanities

· The Hong Kong Polytechnic University entered the top 100, advancing from the 101-125 ranking range to 73rd.

The US and the UK are the only two countries in the top 10 in the subject ranking.

Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand climbed from the 201-250 ranking band to the 151-175 ranking band, entering the top 175.

· The number of U.S. colleges in the top 300 dropped, with 61 colleges on the list, down from 67 last year.

Business and Economics

Mainland Chinese universities entered the top 10 in this subject for the first time, and Tsinghua University climbed from 11th to 8th.

Mainland China is the country/region with the third largest number of universities in the top 300.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University broke into the top 100, climbing to 63rd from the 126-150 ranking band.

Clinical and Health

King’s College London re-entered the top 10, rising from 12th to 10th.

·Tsinghua University ranks 5th in this subject ranking.

· The UK has five of the top 10, up from four last year.

Iran has five universities in the top 300, up from just one last year.

Nine Italian universities are in the top 300, up from the previous six.

computer science

Germany re-entered the top 10, with the Technical University of Munich rising from 14th to 10th.

Saudi Arabia has five universities in the top 300, up from two.

Australia’s Monash University jumped from joint 93rd to 57th.

Yonsei University Seoulcampus in South Korea entered the top 100, rising from the previous ranking range of 176-200 to a tie for 82nd.

Pedagogy

· Michigan State University (Michigan State University) entered the top 10, from 12th to 9th.

·A total of 2 universities in China are ranked in the top 10 for this subject, the University of Hong Kong is ranked 5th, and Peking University is ranked 7th.

Belgium’s University of Antwerp (University of Antwerp) entered the top 100, rising from the 101-125 ranking range to 61st.

France’s Sorbonne University entered the top 100 for the first time, rising to 92nd from the 201-250 ranking range.

· Estonia’s University of Tartu (University of Tartu) climbed from the previous 401-500 ranking range to 251-300 ranking range, into the top 300.

British universities dropped five from the top 300, with a total of 39 universities on the list, down from 44 to 39.

engineering

Saudi Arabia has increased the number of universities in the top 300, from four to seven.

The UK has 37 universities in the top 300, up from 34 previously.

The number of U.S. universities in the top 300 dropped by 9 from 85, with 76 universities on the list.

Sichuan University in mainland China rose to 66th place from its previous ranking range of 151-175.

Italy’s Politecnico di Milano jumped from 96th to a tie for 74th.

Law

The University of Chicago re-entered the top 10, rising from 13th to 10th.

Italy’s University of Bologna jumped into the top 50, rising from the 101-125 ranking range to 39th.

Sweden’s University of Gothenburg entered the top 100, rising to 90th from the 176-200 ranking range.

life sciences

The U.S. holds eight spots in the top 10, with Harvard University topping the list.

Universities in mainland China have improved and are closer to the top 10. Tsinghua University climbed from the previous 13th to 11th, and Shanghai Jiaotong University rose to 67th from the previous ranking range of 151-175.

Germany dropped four universities from the top 300, with a total of 26 universities on the list.

Science

Switzerland is the only country outside the UK and the US to make the top 10 for the subject, with ETH Zurich in ninth place.

Saudi Arabia has increased the number of universities in the top 300, with six universities on the list, up from two last year.

The U.S. lost 4 universities in the top 300, from 78 to 74.

psychology

· King’s College London in the UK entered the top 10, rising from 12th to 8th.

The National University of Singapore entered the top 50, rising from 58th to 48th.

Spain dropped three universities from the top 300, from seven to four.

social science

· Yale University (Yale University) once again among the top ten, from 11th to 10th.

Austria’s University of Vienna entered the top 50, jumping from 65th to a tie for 40th.

·Malaysia Utara University (universitiUtaraMalaysia) from the previous 401-500 ranking range rose to 201-250 ranking range.