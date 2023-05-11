Tina Ivanovic about her first son | Entertainment

Tina Ivanovic opened up and talked about her first son.

Source: Kurir TV

The singer Tina Ivanović appeared on the music scene a long time ago and was one of the first to implant silicone in her breasts, which she later regretted, and among the songs she became famous for was “Bunda od nerca”, which she recorded in 2004.

She is still present in public, and she recently celebrated 25 years of her career. However, little is known about her private life. Tina Ivanovic gave birth to her son Danijela as a minor, when she was only 16 years old. At that time, she was going through agony because she could not see her heir for 10 full years, because her ex-husband prevented her from doing so.

“Only I know how difficult it was for me during that period. I suffered a lot. When I needed to see my child, my ex-husband and his family did not allow me to do so. I never gave him up. Well, what mother wouldn’t want to be with my child. I can’t tell you how many times I went by car to the house where he lived and waited for him,” said Tina at the time.

“Once I managed to see him, while he was riding a bicycle. I don’t know if he remembers it, because he was very small, he was four years old. I approached him and said I was his mom and gave him money. I noticed that he was confused and kept looking at the gate of the house where he lived. Two years after the divorce, I went to work in Germany and regularly sent alimony. It was like that until 2005, when we finally met.” , revealed Tina in a shocking confession.

(WORLD/ Click)