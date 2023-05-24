Tina Turner dies – MONDO MODA

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who left us her greatest work: her music. All of our sincere sympathy goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss her so much ”, wrote a statement on Tina Turner’s official networks.

The rock’n’roll queen died aged 83 at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. The death was confirmed by her aide this Wednesday (24). The cause of death was a long battle with bowel cancer.

Owner of nine Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018,

Ana Mae Bulcok was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, a rural area near the community of Nutbush to a very poor family.

In one of the presentations, he met Ike Turner with the band The Kings of Rhythm. Anna Mae asked to be a backing vocalist and soon became one of the main voices. She and Ike decided to form a duo, and after they got married, she adopted the stage name Tina Turner. Alongside her husband, Tina dominated the soul music scene in the 60s and 70s.

In personal life, the marriage was marred by quarrels and scandals. Alcoholic and drug addict, Ike blamed Tina for the duo’s decline, assaulted, humiliated and betrayed her. She appeared in public several times with a black eye or a swollen lip. After 18 years, she got tired of the abuse and decided to leave her husband. In court, she proposed giving up all her assets in exchange for being able to keep the Turner surname.

Tina started over from scratch. With no money, she lived with a friend and opened for other famous groups, such as the Bee Gees. To return to the music scene, she bet on rock, influenced by the Rolling Stones and David Bowie. She also adopted a new style, with bold clothes and spiky blonde hair.

Everything changed in 1983 when he re-recorded “Let’s Stay Together”, a version of Al Green’s 1972 song. It entered the charts in Europe and reached #6 in the UK. In the US, the song peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 1 on the Hot Dance Club and Hot Black Singles.

In 1984, he released the album ‘Private dancer’. The hit ‘Whats love gotta do with it’. At age 44, Tina has sold over ten million copies worldwide, won three Grammys (Record of the Year, Pop Singer and Rock Singer). It is considered ‘one of the greatest hits in US entertainment history’.

The title of queen of rock came at the age of 45. She showed off her beautiful legs, sang and danced without losing her breath, bringing the crowd to ecstasy.

In 1986, she launched the biography ‘Eu, Tina: the story of my life’, which tells the professional and personal trajectory with her ex-husband, in addition to revealing the constant aggressions. The book was made into a film in 1993, starring Angela Basset and Laurence Fishburne.

The next album was ‘Break every rule’, with which Tina went on the biggest tour of her career. It was 14 months travelling. One show on this tour in Brazil entered the record books: the singer brought together no less than 184,000 people in a single performance at Maracanã. The show was broadcast live around the world.

In the early 90s, he released the song ‘The Best’, which became the theme of some athletes. One of them was Ayrton Senna, who took the stage next to Tina during a presentation.

Tina Turner’s work was not restricted to music. She made her theatrical debut in the 1975 film ‘Tommy’. Ten years later, she had another hit: ‘Mad Max – Beyond Thunder Dome’. She was also responsible for the feature film’s theme, which dominated the charts. The singer recorded the soundtrack for many other productions, including ‘007 against Golden Eye’.

The song’s success prompted Tina Turner, then 56, to release a new album, ‘Wildest Dreams’. At the end of the 90s, she released her ninth solo album and announced her retirement from the stage. ‘Twenty four seven’ only had two hits, but the farewell mood drew millions to the shows.

In 2008, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards, he gave a historic performance. In addition to singing her greatest hits, she performed a duet with pop singer Beyoncé.

At 73, Tina Turner surpassed Meryl Streep to become the oldest woman to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. The singer has lived for two decades with her husband, Erwin Bach, in Switzerland. Last year, she renounced her US citizenship and gained Swiss nationality.

Tina Turner was one of music’s great divas. Inimitable. Only. Memorable.