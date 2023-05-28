Tina Turner funeral | Entertainment

The funeral of Tina Turner will be held only in the circle of the closest people.

Tina has been fighting the disease for years – she had colon cancer, a few years ago she had a kidney transplant, and she suffered from high blood pressure for the last 40 years. The news of her death shocked the whole world, and many fans have been saying goodbye to the great diva and queen of rock and roll for days.

Now the details of her funeral have been announced. It was not specified when the funeral will take place, but the spokesman stressed: “A private service will be held, attended by close friends and family”it was stated in the announcement, reports the Daily Mail.



Tina Turner was born on November 26, 1939. She passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at her home in Switzerland, where she became a citizen in 2013.

