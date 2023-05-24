Home » Tina Turner is dead! The Queen of Rock’n Roll was 83 years old
World

Tina Turner is dead! The Queen of Rock’n Roll was 83 years old

by admin
Tina Turner is dead! The Queen of Rock’n Roll was 83 years old

Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, her spokesperson announced. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. The world is losing a music legend and a role model,” the artist’s representative said in a statement.

Tina Turner, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock, started her career at the age of 18, alongside Ike Turner. Within two years, he gained notoriety thanks to his impressive voice and stage presence, and the two released songs such as “A Fool In Love”, “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits”.

Tina married Ike Turner in 1962, and their turbulent relationship came to an end in the 1970s. She went on, a few years later, to have an impressively successful solo career, releasing albums such as ‘Private Dancer’ and ‘Foreign Affair’ , certified platinum, being rewarded, among others, with 8 Grammy awards out of 25 nominations, writes News.ro.

Among her best-known singles are “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “The Best”, “Steamy Windows” and “Goldeneye”, a song recorded for the James Bond film of the same name. One of the most popular pop stars of all time, Tina Turner retired from performing in 2009, but has made a few public appearances, including the Broadway premiere of a play about her life. This year, HBO released the documentary “Tina”, to which the artist contributed. The US-born star was one of rock’s most beloved singers. In 2021, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

See also  Žika Jakšić cries in the middle of the show | Fun

Photo source: billboard

You may also like

Kopa Italy final Inter – Fiorentina 2023 |...

What did Tina Turner die of | Entertainment

Palermo dei Picciotti and old glories in the...

Italian’s Fiorentina beat at the Olimpico

Dani Rudz debuts on the runway at SPFW...

Tina Turner dies – MONDO MODA

Udinese – From Sama to Bijol, the market...

The benefits of physical therapy at different ages:...

Tina Turner lost two sons in 5 years...

Germany buys tanks and howitzers | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy