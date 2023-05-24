Tina Turner is dead! The Queen of Rock’n Roll was 83 years old

Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83, her spokesperson announced. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. The world is losing a music legend and a role model,” the artist’s representative said in a statement.

Tina Turner, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock, started her career at the age of 18, alongside Ike Turner. Within two years, he gained notoriety thanks to his impressive voice and stage presence, and the two released songs such as “A Fool In Love”, “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits”.

Tina married Ike Turner in 1962, and their turbulent relationship came to an end in the 1970s. She went on, a few years later, to have an impressively successful solo career, releasing albums such as ‘Private Dancer’ and ‘Foreign Affair’ , certified platinum, being rewarded, among others, with 8 Grammy awards out of 25 nominations, writes News.ro.

Among her best-known singles are “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “The Best”, “Steamy Windows” and “Goldeneye”, a song recorded for the James Bond film of the same name. One of the most popular pop stars of all time, Tina Turner retired from performing in 2009, but has made a few public appearances, including the Broadway premiere of a play about her life. This year, HBO released the documentary “Tina”, to which the artist contributed. The US-born star was one of rock’s most beloved singers. In 2021, Tina Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

