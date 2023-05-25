Home » Tina Turner, the queen of rock, has died
Tina Turner, the queen of rock, has died

Tina Turner, the queen of rock, has died

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness. Her spokesman told the international media. The queen of rock died at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. “There…

