Tinariwen release the new single and video “Kek Alghalm”

After releasing the lead single “Tenere Den”, “a discreet homage to the desert and the Tuareg revolution in the Mali highlands” (WNYC), “Kek Alghalm” opens “Amatssou” as an appeal to the Tuareg tribes to unite against current threats with a letter that denounces complicity in silence. With Wes Corbettof Nashvilleon banjo, “Kek Alghalm” has been a longtime fan favorite of the group’s live performances, and is performed here for the first time on record.

Tinariwen is made up of the founding members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, Touhami Ag Alhassane y Abdallah Ag Alhousseynibesides the bass player Eyadou Ag Lechethe percussionist Said Ag Ayad and the guitarist Elaga Ag Hamid, who single-handedly invented a style of guitar that has captivated the world‘s imagination. They call it ishumar or assouf (“nostalgia” in Tamashek), but the rest of the world knows it as desert blues, or Tuareg blues.

On this ninth studio album for the band, “Amatssou”, they set out to explore the shared sensibilities between their signature desert blues and the vibrant country music of rural America. Recorded in Djanet, an oasis in the desert of southern Algeria situated in the Tassili N’Ajjer National Park, with additional production by Daniel Lanois (Brian Eno, U2, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris), “Amatssou” finds Tinariwen’s signature meandering guitar lines and hypnotic rhythms coexisting seamlessly with banjos, fiddles and a pedal steel whose crystal-clear production adds elevated ambiance to Tinariwen’s tranced, desert blues.

