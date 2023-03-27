The Russian did everything according to the model of the movie “Tinder Swindler”, where as his “colleague” con artist, he cheated and robbed the women he was with in the same way.

A man dubbed the “Russian Tinder swindler” has been arrested for allegedly defrauding 300 women. Police in St. Petersburg arrested 42-year-old Dmitry Frolov on March 1 following a tip from a 31-year-old woman who claimed to be one of his victims. Investigators believe it is Frolov traveled Russia using fake names and documents for more than 10 years, living a life of luxury after defrauding around 300 women out of tens of millions of rubles, writes the British Metro.

The scammer has been dubbed the Russian Tinder scammer, but unlike his Israeli namesake, Frolov is bald and chubby. According to Russian media, Frolov played the role of “sweet and caring fat man” to seduce women through a dating app, where he wrote in his bio: “I’m tired. I’m looking for a family. I’m running my own small business.” One of his alleged victims is 35-year-old beauty salon owner Alina Milennaja from Volgograd.

Frolov allegedly cheated Alina for her three-room apartment, cars and 500,000 RUB (6,000 euros). She told Komsomolskaya Pravda: “His secret is his self-confidence. He understands what a woman wants, what her priorities are. If a woman has a child, he finds a way to connect with it. He identifies weaknesses and targets them.”

“He is also very intellectually developed, kind and well-mannered. He convinced me that as a business woman I needed a premium class car and persuaded me to sell my old one. Then he convinced me that I had to think about my daughter’s future and yes buy a bigger apartment and put it in his name. That’s how I lost six million rubles and ended up practically on the street with a crying child in my arms.”

Another alleged victim, 50-year-old Aleksandra Peskova from Moscow, told the daily tabloid: “I talked to him longer than anyone else. More than two years. He suggested we do a business together. I almost sold our family home near Moscow because of this. He convinced me to give him my Solaris car so that he could eventually buy a large all-wheel drive vehicle for transporting goods. He is a very subtle psychologist. If a woman doubts, he would immediately give her gifts and shower her with compliments. For example, he sent me on vacation at his own expense. I had the illusion that he was generous, although in reality he was spending my 400,000 rubles (5,000 euros) at the same time. which I got from selling the car.”

Investigators say Frolov spent his ill-gotten gains on renting expensive country houses and hiring chauffeurs to drive him and his mistresses in luxury cars – who never received a single euro for their work. After several months of stringing his victims, Frolov would further ensnare his victims by suggesting marriage, joint business ventures, or the purchase of a house together. Frol’s latest victim, who wished to remain anonymous, met him on Tinder, and after just a few dates she was convinced to sell her modest car so he could buy her a more luxurious one. But Frolov allegedly kept 6,300 euros from the sale for himself and instead fled to the suburbs of Moscow.

The single mother immediately reported him to the police, who later tracked him down and detained him in a cottage in the village of Novinki. Alina told Komsomolska Pravda: “He was already so bold that he thought he could get away with anything. He even cheated those who had no money, and women took out loans from him. He cheated on the relatives of his mistresses.He enjoyed it, it’s his adrenaline.” Investigators discovered that Frolov hailed from a small town called Aleksandrov, in the Vladimir region. He has previous convictions for theft and fraud dating back to the 2000s.

Authorities have charged Frolov with fraud, and he could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

