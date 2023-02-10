We point out an interesting offer on Amazon Italia for the fun FPS from Gearbox Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: the game is currently on sale in both Xbox One version, purchasable at 13,82 Eurowhich in that Xbox Series X|S, on offer at 33,70 Euro.

If you are interested in the offer, we advise you as always to hurry, because we do not know how long the discount will be active. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.