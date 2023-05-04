Tiramisu balls recipe | Magazine

Small cakes are a great solution for celebrations, and tiramisu balls will delight you.

Source: Matter of taste

St. George’s Day is one of the biggest Serbian celebrations, and if you are celebrating it, then your festive feast should also include small cakes.

After a phenomenal klopa, everyone can’t wait to get sweet, and if you serve chocolate tiramisu balls, you won’t go wrong. Everyone who loves the famous Italian delicacy will love these small cakes. They are easy to prepare, and the guests will be raving about it.

Ingredients:

3 small packages of biscuits

1 teaspoon of instant coffee

100 ml of water

2 spoons of sugar

1 spoon of rum

250 g mascarpone cheese

milk chocolate

sweet cocoa

Preparation:

Pour coffee into a cup and add hot water. Mix, then pour sugar and rum. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then pour the coffee into the container. Blend the biscuits, then add to the coffee. Add the mascarpone and mix well. Cover with transparent foil and leave in the fridge for half an hour.

Take a little of the mixture, melt it in the palm of your hand, then pour in the melted chocolate. Shape into a ball and roll in sweet cocoa. Remove the excess cocoa by placing the ball in a strainer and shaking it a little. They can be eaten right away, but they are better if they sit in the fridge for a while.

