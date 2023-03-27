Home World tire comes off on the highway, hits a car and sends it off- Corriere TV
World

by admin
Near tragedy along Freeway 118 in Chatsworth, California. A car was hit full-on by a tire that detached from a pick-up and literally took off, then crashing onto the asphalt. Fortunately, there were no deaths or serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. (LaPresse)

March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 3:24 pm

