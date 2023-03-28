Tiscali once again celebrates the love for the internet to the rhythm of “What is Love” with the amusing and ironic spot broadcast for the first time last November.

The TV campaign”Love for internet”, back on air from March 26, you will be able to see for 2 weeks on main Mediaset networks e are YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The TV spot

The unleashed choreography of the commercial, with the teams of workers who challenge each other with dance steps to the notes of the famous “What is Love” di Haddaway broadcast from the coffers of a Tiscali van with the iconic purple, cheerfully reaffirms the positioning of Tiscali Italia.

The telecommunications operator, among the first in the segment of ultrabroadband accesses and main operating company of the Tessellis Group, the industrial reality born from the merger between Linkem Retail and Tiscali SpA, harmoniously combines the existing connection technologies and, thanks to the agreements being with all wholesale network operators, brings customers the best available.

The commercial is the Ultrainternet Fibra offer for only €24.90 a month, with connection speeds of up to 2.5 Gigafree activation and super Wi-Fi modem on loan for use, also free.



But there is a big news compared to last fall’s campaign: included in the price, a mobile SIM with 50 GB, 1000 minutes and 100 SMS free for the first two months with no top-up constraints: from the third month, those who wish to top it up can do so at a cost of €5.99 per month.

“Tiscalialso thanks to the merger with Linkem, is positioned as the fifth operator in the fixed market: let’s start from here on a development path, strong in being able to offer our customers the best connection wherever they are. Added to this a very convenient proposal for those who want to try it also for furniture, a market where we are growing and in which we see important spaces for further growth.”, he has declared Lorenzo Sessa, new Telco director of Tiscali Italy.