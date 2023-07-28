Tiscali Italia arrives in the Metaverse with EY as tech provider

Tiscali Italia, a Tessellis group company active in the Telecommunications and Media&Tech sectors, lands in the Metaverse with the Tiscali Campus in the Metaverse project, with the support of EY as tech provider.

The goal of the project, which was presented yesterday in Rome, at theEY wavespace™ in via Lombardia 31, is to make a virtual environment for Tiscali users, organized into three different customized areas based on the objective and function: from the experiential component, to the use of contents up to the purchase of goods and services, all in a highly immersive way. It is a project in which virtuality is therefore not synonymous with abstraction, because the levels and dimensions of value creation expand and multiply with respect to traditional business models.

Portal fort tiscali.itof the three vertical channels – Gamesurf, Milleunadonna, BIKE (with 2 TV channels: one on Digital Terrestrial, the other on satellite) – of the social community, of the service platforms and of its advertising agency Veesible, the group is now a multi-platform and multi-access Media Company with Tiscali Metaverse applies to become one of the pioneers of the Metaverse in the Italian telco sector.

Veesible is the first concessionaire in Italy to propose a system of organic collection of advertising investments on the metaverse, and Tiscali is the first telco to conceive a environment on the Metaverse that reproduces the business lines of the group: use of content, interaction between community members, integrated multi-channel advertising and sale of connectivity services and more.

Lo external space of the Metaverse Campus is inspired by the physical Tiscali Campus in Cagliari, with a physical-digital contamination that reproduces trees and large green areas. In details, the virtual environment will consist of: a event auditorium, with a foyer enriched by a Tiscali stand for displaying commercial offers and a conference room in which to organize events; one virtual shopping mall, with branded stands featuring 3D models of products and links to the Tiscali Shopping web portal; from the content islandsevocative of the island essence of the Campus – Sa Illetta, Tiscali’s historic headquarters in Sardinia, means “the islet” – dedicated to contents that reflect the various thematic areas of Tiscali’s syndication.

Tiscali therefore confirms its vocation for innovation and takes a further step in the direction of Syndication: it creates and expands its open multi-channel ecosystem which incorporates the contents of the group’s digital properties and the contributions of external partners.

The presentation eventwhich was attended by journalists and stakeholders both physically and remotely, was introduced by a speech by Francesco Sortino, Media&Tech director of Tiscali Italia, by title: “The Metaverse of Tiscali: the new dimension of the Media Company”, which was followed by the intervention of Daniele Righi, director of Business Innovation & Future Communities of Tiscali Italia, who spoke of “Immersive technologies and innovation projects: the frontiers of the new Tiscali ecosystem”. They closed the interventions Joseph Perrone e Silvestro Demarinis, respectively Partner, Italy Innovation Consulting Leader e Director, Technology Media & Telecommunications di EYcon “Metaverse: enabler of a new business model for the evolution of digital channels”.

“When we presented the strategies of Tiscali’s Media&Tech division, I was asked whether we would also consider the Metaverse as a further area of ​​expansion and experimentation. This event is the answer. We have an obligatory direction, which has always characterized us: innovation. We are already among the top ten web ecosystems in Italy in terms of number of accesses, but we want to continue our path of multi-channel and multimedia diversification. It means extending the offer of contents, incorporating worlds and interests, diversifying access and use experiences, qualifying increasingly integrated partnerships. In summary, create value.”, he has declared Francesco Sortino, Media&Tech director of Tiscali Italia.

“The Tiscali Metaverse represents an important piece of the mosaic that our company is creating. Tiscali is today a technological partner and provider of innovative solutions in various projects of national strategic importance. In this context, the mission of the Business Innovation & Future Communities division is to research, orchestrate and exploit emerging technologies, developing innovative services with high added value capable of accelerating the digital transformation of the communities of the future. We strongly believe that this virtual space, as well as 5G, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and the technologies of tomorrow, will be able to enable new generation paradigms, reinforcing Tiscali’s disruptive positioning in the Italian industrial ecosystem”. he underlined Daniele Righi, Director of Business Innovation & Future Communities of Tiscali Italia.

“We are very proud to be part of this project as a technology provider, accompanying one of the major Italian companies in the Telco sector towards a new paradigm, which is that of the revolution brought about by Web 3.0, with virtual and augmented reality. This framework will allow companies to create more and more personalized services aimed at the needs of new targets such as GenZ, and at the same time redesign partnership relationships within increasingly connected ecosystems. EY has always supported companies that want to innovate their business model, and it also does so by redesigning new digital relationships. Blockchain, Virtual Reality, AI, Augmented Reality, are just some of the emerging technologies that project companies today into this new dimension based on immersion, transparency and automation to design a more digital and ethical world”commented Giuseppe Perrone, Partner EY, Italy Innovation Consulting Leader.

