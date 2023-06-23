Titan, 19-year-old Suleman Dawood among the victims. The aunt: “she didn’t want to leave, she was only there for her dad”

Among the victims of Titanthe submarine that dared to defy the curse of Titanic bringing wealthy tourists to observe the remains of the famous wreck at a depth of almost 4,000 metres, it was also there Suleman Dawood19 year old student of Glasgow died with his father Shahzada. But the boy’s aunt and Shahzada’s sister, Azmeh Dawoodrevealed to Nbc News that the boy did not want to leave. He was “just there for an experience closeness for Father’s Day “, he says. “He had a feeling it wasn’t right” and that he “wasn’t very comfortable doing it,” she said. He wanted “the adventure of a lifetime” like his father, he added Dawood. Speaking of his brother, he called him “a precious angel that heaven could not do without”.

