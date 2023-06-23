Home » Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the implosion – Corriere TV
World

Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the implosion – Corriere TV

by admin
Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the implosion – Corriere TV

US Navy sensors would pick up the implosion of the Titan a few hours after its descent into the ocean on Sunday 18 June. As OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Soehnlein explained, the deaths of the passengers probably occurred right away, when contact was lost one hour and 45 minutes after the dive. But the issue of legal liability in such risky undertakings as tourist expeditions to extreme places such as the Titanic also arises. In this video, shared on social networks, the reconstruction of the implosion.

June 23, 2023 – Updated June 23, 2023, 5:04 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Diet for Healthy and Strong Hair: Eat These Foods to Combat Fall Fall - The Messenger

You may also like

BRT 2022 is an excellent year: turnover of...

Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia’s first...

3 horoscope signs with the most luck on...

Attrape-FLE – I am or I have? –...

Biden’s main challenger in the primaries is a...

CONTINENTAL Approval obtained from KBA for intelligent tachograph...

Traveling to Kiev for the first LGBT+ film...

Midsummer’s Day – Mondolinguo – English

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Five years ago 12 boys and their coach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy