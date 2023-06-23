Titan, a video on social networks reconstructs the implosion – Corriere TV

US Navy sensors would pick up the implosion of the Titan a few hours after its descent into the ocean on Sunday 18 June. As OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Soehnlein explained, the deaths of the passengers probably occurred right away, when contact was lost one hour and 45 minutes after the dive. But the issue of legal liability in such risky undertakings as tourist expeditions to extreme places such as the Titanic also arises. In this video, shared on social networks, the reconstruction of the implosion.

