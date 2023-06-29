Home » Titan, recovered pieces of the wreck. US Coast Guard: “Human remains among the debris”
World

by admin
“Catastrophic implosion”, all dead aboard the Titan

The pieces of the boat were brought ashore in Newfoundland, Canada, after days of searching: it is evidence that according to officials should help the investigation to shed light on the tragedy and should answer questions about the experimental design of the boat. about safety standards and lack of certification.

Canadian media have shown pieces of what appears to be the nose and parts of the hull hoisted onto a Canadian Coast Guard vessel – which cooperates with the US Coast Guard investigation – in St. John’s, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada.

One of the executives of Pelagic Research Services, which had deployed its underwater robot to scan the bottom of the Atlantic, confirmed that it had completed its operations. “We have finished our part at sea,” spokesman Jeff Mahoney told AFP. “This was an extremely risky operation, both for the robot and for the crew who worked around the clock with virtually no sleep for the entire duration of the operation,” he continued, confirming that all teams are now returning in the United States.

