Titan submarine, all 5 passengers of the OceanGate died

NEW YORK. An instantaneous implosion not far from the remains of the Titanic killed the crew members of the submarine of the OceanGate fleet which had gone missing last Sunday. It was the shipping company itself that communicated it by putting an end to the searches of the five explorers who had plunged into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean where the wreck of the ship sunk in 1912 is “kept”.

Fallen explorers like Icarus to conquer the impossible matteo nucci 22 June 2023

“We believe that unfortunately the crew of the Titan is dead,” reported OceanGate yesterday around 21 Italian. “These men were true explorers who shared a spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world‘s oceans,” the company continued. “Our hearts go out to these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic moment”.

Paolo Crepet: “Whoever denigrates the submarine dead kills Jules Verne’s dreams” Emanuela Minucci 23 June 2023

The turning point came in the afternoon, when the US Coast Guard announced that within the search area in which the rescuers were operating, a Rov (i.e. a remotely controlled submarine) identified debris belonging to the external body of the submarine . The wreckage was found about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic and the Coast Guard confirmed that the nature of the remains identified was consistent with the existence of a catastrophic event, namely the “leakage of the pressure chamber” of the submarine. This produced an “instantaneous implosion” of the depth craft and the immediate death of the five crew members.

Why no one ever gets out of the seabed alive: from Kursk to Ara San Juan, the drama of the abyss 22 June 2023

The already feeble hopes of saving Hamish Harding, billionaire and British explorer, Stockton Rush, the number one of OceanGate, the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Sulaiman, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, French maritime expert, have failed. The searches had begun between Sunday and Monday although contacts between Titan and Polar Prince, the support vessel that had brought it to the area, were interrupted just after an hour and 45 minutes from the immersion of the submarine in the abyss which took place on Sunday morning.

A painless and instantaneous death: here’s what we know about the “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submarine Emanuela Minucci 23 June 2023

For days, the US Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force employed planes and ships for searches in a race against time which saw the availability of oxygen inside the vehicle rapidly depleted. In reality, the lives of the five explorers had been cut short much earlier.

Why no one ever gets out of the seabed alive: from Kursk to Ara San Juan, the drama of the abyss 22 June 2023

“When operating at depth the pressure is so great on any submarine that failure would result in an instantaneous implosion. If that’s what happened, it happened four days ago,” commented Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder with Stockton Rush of OceanGate, who is no longer actively involved in the company while still controlling a minority stake.

“That’s why I didn’t get on the Titan: miracles don’t repeat themselves” June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, doubts are emerging about the affair, firstly about the timeliness of the rescue operations due to an alleged delay in communication by the Polar Prince. He accuses that it was expressly formulated by Harding’s family members. The second concerns the aspects relating to the safety of the Titan. In a podcast last year, Rush said security is “pure waste. If you want to stay safe, you don’t have to get out of bed, you don’t have to get into your car, you don’t have to do anything.” While Arthur Loibl, one of the first enthusiasts who turned to OceanGate doing the same dive as the lost submarine, defined the experience as a “kamikaze operation”.

Titan, the aunt of the 19-year-old who died in the accident speaks: “He didn’t want to leave, he only did it for his father” June 23, 2023

Tragedy in the tragedy there is a common thread between the disaster of the Titanic to that of the Titan, which was venturing right into the icy waters of the ocean towards the remains of the iconic liner. Wendy Rush, wife of the owner of OceanGate and pilot of the submarine, is the great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, two first class passengers who were aboard the Titanic in that first leg which ended with the impact with the iceberg. Not just any two, but among the richest guests of the transatlantic made even more famous by the 1997 film directed by James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Fallen explorers like Icarus to conquer the impossible matteo nucci 22 June 2023

A snapshot of the film recalls the story: while the volume of water inexorably rises on the boat, Isidor and Ida embrace holding hands. In the film, the end of the two passengers is fictionalized, but their love story was real. Survivors of the Titanic reported seeing Isidor refused a place on a lifeboat until all the women and children were saved. According to the national archives of the British government, Ida also did the same and turning to her husband she said “where you go, I go”.

Why no one ever gets out of the seabed alive: from Kursk to Ara San Juan, the drama of the abyss 22 June 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

