LONDON – The oxygen has run out. According to estimates by the US Coast Guard, from 13:08 today, Italian time, the five crew members of the missing submarine will no longer be able to breathe.

The race against time to locate and try to bring the mini submarine to the surface therefore seems tragically over, even if the searches continue.

Who are the passengers of the Titan submarine: from Shahzada Dawood to Hamish Harding by Enrico Franceschini 22 June 2023

Even if hopes fade.

