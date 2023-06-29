Home » Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought to the surface – Corriere TV
Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought to the surface – Corriere TV

Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought to the surface – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Debris from the submarine Titan has been washed ashore after its implosion during the journey to the wreck of the Titanic which killed the 5 people on board. The debris was transported to the port of St. John’s.

The Horizon Arctic, a Canadian vessel, transported a remotely operated vehicle to search for parts of the submarine on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic. they were located at a depth of approximately 3,810 meters and approximately 488 meters from the Titanic. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the drone, said in a statement that it has completed operations offshore. The U.S. Coast Guard said alleged human remains were also recovered from the wreckage. (LaPresse/Ap)

