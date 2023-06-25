Titan, why wasn’t the submersible implosion reported sooner? The inspectors on the Polar Prince to question the crew

A team of investigators has boarded the Polar Prince, the vessel used to launch the Titan submarine moored with flags at half-mast in St John’s harbor, Newfoundland. The BBC reports it. On board the ship, which was also used to search for the submarine that imploded on Sunday, are also the families of some of the five victims. At the moment it is not clear who is leading the investigation: Canada was the first to announce on Friday that it would launch it but agencies from other countries could participate. In addition to the role of the Polar Prince, the investigators also intend to examine the materials used to make the outer walls of the Titan. After the discovery of the wreck of the Titan submarine, the fate of its crew is now known. But many other questions remain.

And then there is another aspect of this story. This was revealed by the Wall Street Journal. According to the US newspaper, the implosion of the submarine was heard as early as Sunday, therefore in the immediacy of the dive. The information was immediately handed over to the US Coast Guard – writes the Guardian – but the question now is: if the submarine implosion was heard on Sunday, why are we only hearing about it now? Although the implosion was known, it was decided to continue search and rescue operations to “make every effort to save lives on board” the US Navy explained to the WSJ. The key to decision making is probably in the details. First, the salvage operation: analysts couldn’t be 100% sure that what they had detected was Titan’s implosion. If there was any chance of saving lives, it was important to try everything possible. And then there’s another aspect: the delay in revealing information. The US Navy, according to the WSJ, wanted to keep its submarine detection capabilities secret. This perhaps explains why nothing was initially said publicly and why there were few details about what exactly was detected and how.

According to experts, Titan’s operators circumvented existing regulations in part by operating in international waters. The vessel has not been registered with international agencies, nor has it been rated by a maritime industry group that sets basic engineering standards. In fact, this is how OceanGate motivated by explaining that he believed “that the Titan’s design was so innovative that it would take years for the inspectors to understand it”. Bart Kemper, a forensic engineer who works on submarine projects and who signed a 2018 letter imploring OceanGate to operate within established regulations, said he avoided having to comply with US regulations by deploying in international waters, outside the reach of national agencies such as the United States Coast Guard.

And then there’s the investigation front. Canada is investigating why the submersible imploded and inspectors are speaking to those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that a formal investigation has not yet been launched because shipping agencies are still busy searching the area where the ship broke up. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to conduct the complex investigation. Meanwhile, shipping agencies are scouring the area in the North Atlantic where the ship was wrecked, killing all five people on board. The debris was about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater, several hundred feet from the wreck of the Titanic he was about to explore.