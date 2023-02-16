The images released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film “Titanic”

(LaPresse) The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution released the trailer for a rare video of filmed during a dive in 1986. The expedition was led by Robert Ballard: the first to succeed in the feat of filming the famous ocean liner 2.4 miles below the surface of the sea. The cruise ship sank in the Atlantic ocean during her maiden voyage from SouthamptonEngland, and bound for New York, United States, in theApril of 1912. The vessel collided with an iceberg and sank causing the death of about 1500 people. The images were published on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film «Titanic». (LaPresse)