Titanic, what passengers see on board the submarine that takes them to the seabed – Corriere TV

The wreck of the Titanic lies 3,800 meters deep on the bottom of the Atlantic

«A unique and unrepeatable opportunity in a lifetime». Thus OceanGate Expeditions presents the ‘Titanic Expedition’ the journey aboard the submarine that takes tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic, the famous ocean liner, sunk on April 15, 1912 after impact with an iceberg.

One of the vehicles that usually does this type of excursion is missing and the Boston Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation. The wreck of the Titanic lies 3,800 meters deep on the bottom of the Atlantic, approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. (LaPresse)

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 7:07 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

