Home » Titanic, what passengers see on board the submarine that takes them to the seabed – Corriere TV
World

Titanic, what passengers see on board the submarine that takes them to the seabed – Corriere TV

by admin
Titanic, what passengers see on board the submarine that takes them to the seabed – Corriere TV

The wreck of the Titanic lies 3,800 meters deep on the bottom of the Atlantic

«A unique and unrepeatable opportunity in a lifetime». Thus OceanGate Expeditions presents the ‘Titanic Expedition’ the journey aboard the submarine that takes tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic, the famous ocean liner, sunk on April 15, 1912 after impact with an iceberg.

One of the vehicles that usually does this type of excursion is missing and the Boston Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation. The wreck of the Titanic lies 3,800 meters deep on the bottom of the Atlantic, approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. (LaPresse)

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023, 7:07 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Fukushima disaster: court sentences Tepco to 94 billion euros compensation

You may also like

AMBROGIO INTERMODAL Domegliara terminal inaugurated, strategic for its...

Region, payments for 422 million released thanks to...

A Titanic exploration submarine is missing

Ricardo Abreu signs the Casa Coral of CASACOR...

Missing submarine with tourists, so the company sponsored...

Udinese – Farewell to Pierpaolo Marino / We’re...

A submarine taking tourists to the wreck of...

Francophone literature in the heart of the islands...

The US military is being deployed across North...

Chico Blanco expands his palette of sounds with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy