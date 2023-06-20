Titanic, who are the passengers on board the missing submarine

The US and Canadian coast guards continue the search for the small tourist submarine that disappeared with five people on board (three tourists, the pilot and an assistant), after visiting the wreck of the Titanic in a remote area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North America. Authorities were notified Sunday afternoon by the vessel’s operator, OceanGate Expeditions, of her disappearance, Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the US Coast Guard, said.

Titanic, as the United States and Canada are trying to save tourists in the submarine

The searches

Contact with the Titan was lost 1.45 hours after its dive. “We’re working very, very hard to find him. The searches, both on the surface and under water, cover an area about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, at a depth of about 4,000 meters» explained John Mauger, estimating that the submersible still has oxygen reserves between 70 and 96 hours.

Immersed together with the Titanic: underwater images at a depth of 3800 meters

Who are the passengers on board

The first names of the possible passengers of the Titan, the five-seater submarine of OceanGate Expediction that disappeared while it was approaching the wreck of the Titanic, located at a depth of 3,800 meters, are: the billionaire passionate about impossible feats, the submarine pilot called “Mr Titanic”, the CEO and founder of Ocean Gate, the company which, for the sum of 250,000 dollars, offered “an opportunity to get out of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary”.

The first name, confirmed by relatives, is that of the 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding at the head of Action Aviation, an aviation-related company based in the United Arab Emirates. Harding himself, a space and adventure enthusiast, had shared all his joy on social media shortly before taking part in the exploration of the ancient wreck. The billionaire adventurer holds three Guinness World Records, including that of the longest stay at the deepest depths of the ocean by a manned vessel. In March 2021, together with ocean explorer Victor Vescovo, he dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. Furthermore, in June 2022 he had gone to space with the New Shepard rocket of Blue Origin.

With him too Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 76 years old, perhaps one of the world‘s leading experts on the Titanic. Former member of the French navy for 25 years, Nargeolet was the one who drove the Nautilus, a small submarine which in 1987 after the first discoveries confirmed the presence of the ship and after 34 different dives allowed to recover over 1800 objects from the Titanic. While awaiting confirmation of his real presence on the vessel, some relatives confided that before leaving, “he didn’t trust this new submarine made of composite material and with a 60-centimeter porthole, but he would have gone there anyway for the beauty of the expedition”.

The other passenger appears to be the CEO of Ocean Gate Expedition, aerospace engineer Stockton Rush. Since 2010 the beginning of his dream: he who wanted to go into space but couldn’t due to vision problems, chose to open the doors of deep-sea tourism to allow wealthy people to be «one of the few to see with your own eyes the Titanic”.

According to a statement released by the family, reported by Sky News, there are also a Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. Shahzada also serves on the board of directors of the California-based SETI Institute, which researches extraterrestrial intelligence.

The first details about the accident

The Titan mini-submarine of the tourist company OceanGate weighs 10,432 kilos, measures 6.7 meters in length and can hold five people for 96 hours. The bathyscaphe would have lost contact with the crew of Polar Prince, the ship used for transport to the Titanic wreck area, an hour and 45 minutes after the start of the bathyscaphe’s descent. Since then the emergency has started.

The Ocean Gate offers an “eight days seven nights” package

The only commercial vehicles capable of arriving within walking distance of the historic hull are those of the Ocean Gate. What do they offer? An “eight days seven nights” package on the submarine for five people, including wi-fi and bathroom available. An experience that is not for everyone, given the costs: each passenger has to shell out almost 250,000 dollars, over a million, for each descent into the abyss. Rush and his friends had already made several successful expeditions, also collecting video materials useful for scientific research. On the company’s website we read that the ongoing mission was scheduled for June 12 to 20: usually, before each dive, tourists were given a briefing and a safety course and then dived for a few hours, sometimes even ten.

OceanGate’s third annual expedition

This expedition is OceanGate’s third annual voyage to breaking latest news the deteriorating wreck of the Titanic. Since it was discovered in 1985, the wreck has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria. Some have predicted that the vessel could disappear within a few decades, due to holes in the hull and the disintegration of sections. In 2021, the first group of tourists paid $100,000 to $150,000 each to join the trip. For the 2023 expedition, the OceanGate website had written that what is called the “mission support fee” was 250,000 dollars per person. Unlike submarines, which depart and return to port under their own power, submarines require a ship to launch and recover. OceanGate chartered the Polar Prince to ferry dozens of people and the submersible to the wreck site in the North Atlantic. The submarine would have had to make multiple dives in a single expedition.

The Curse of the Titanic

The idea of ​​reaching a depth of 3800 meters to admire what remains of the wreck of the ship wrecked in 1912 comes from the aerospace engineer Stockton Rush. With his company OceanGate Expeditions, he offers the possibility of living a unique experience, in contact with the darkness of the ocean trenches, but, above all, with the ghosts of the past linked to the cursed transatlantic liner.

Designed in 1908, launched in 1911 from the Belfast shipyard for the White Star Line at a total cost of £1.5 million at the time (about £200 million today) and registered in the port of Liverpool, the Titanic sank with over 1,500 of its approximately 2,200 passengers – despite the advertising reputation of an “unsinkable” ship – on the night of April 15, 1912, after hitting an iceberg on its first crossing between Southampton, England, and America. She disappearing into the waves of the ocean, 370 nautical miles (600 kilometers) from the Canadian coast of Newfoundland, without ever being able to land in the port of arrival in New York.

