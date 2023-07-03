Titan’s last hours before diving

Il New York Times he reconstructed in an article the hours before the dive of the submarine Titan, which imploded last June 18 during an organized trip off the Canadian coast to visit the wreck of the Titanic. In particular, journalists John Branch and Christina Goldbaum reported the story of Christine Dawood, wife of British-Pakistani entrepreneur Shahzada Dawood and mother of 19-year-old Suleman, two of the five people who died in the Titan, who remained with them until their departure in the early hours of the morning.

In addition to the two members of the Dawood family, there were three other people aboard the Titan. Two had already made several dives on the Titan: Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, a French scientist and one of the leading experts on the sinking of the Titanic, and Stockton Rush, 61, founder and CEO of OceanGate, the company that organized the trip. The third, Hamish Harding, 58, was the British manager at the head of the air services company Action Aviation, and it was his first experience.

According to what was reconstructed from New York Times the Dawood family – made up not only of Christine, Shahzada and Suleman, but also of their 17-year-old daughter Alina – had begun to take a great interest in the history of the Titanic after seeing an exhibition set up in Singapore in 2012, on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the sinking. Many of the items they had seen on display had been brought to the surface by Nargeolet himself, one of the five passengers on their voyage and something of a fixture on OceanGate’s voyages. In the 2022 book In the depths of the Titanic, Nargeolet had written that his whole existence revolved around the Titanic. Christine Dawood said that prior to the June 18 departure, Nargolet had told the group about a time he was stranded for three days deep near the wreck, with no way to communicate with the surface.

It all began for the Dawood family when a few years ago Christine happened to see an advertisement for OceanGate’s tourist trips, which promised direct observation of the ship’s remains through the porthole of a submarine. According to the initial plans, Christine should have accompanied her husband because the two children were under 18, the minimum age set by OceanGate. Then the plans had been postponed due to the pandemic, Suleman had come of age and had decided to go with his father.

Il New York Times writes that the Dawood family and Rush had met in London in February: the head of OceanGate in fact had the habit of dealing directly with his potential customers, and personally responding to their possible doubts. Christine Dawood however told the New York Times that they had no idea how the Titan worked from an engineering point of view: «I mean, when you sit in an airplane you don’t know how the engine works».

The family had flown into Toronto on June 14. The plane they were supposed to have taken to Saint John’s, the city from which the Titan shipment would have departed, was canceled and the one they were supposed to have taken in its place the next day was delayed: Christine Dawood told the New York Times that they were worried that that would be canceled as well, and that in hindsight he obviously would have preferred it to happen.

Arriving in Saint John’s, the Dawood family boarded the former Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker used as a base by OceanGate and renamed Polar Prince. In addition to them, there was a crew of 17 on board, and about twenty other divers and staff members. Mr and Mrs Dawood had a small cabin with a bunk bed and the children a cabin each. We all ate together and plenary meetings of about an hour were held every day at 7 in the morning and 7 in the evening. During these meetings there were moments to allow anyone who wanted to express doubts and concerns. In the evening, a meeting was usually held with Rush and Nargeolet, as well as the experienced clients who were on the ship at the time. Sometimes he looked Titanicthe film.

Il New York Times explains how OceanGate’s communication resumed imagery and terms similar to those of space missions, so much so that Rush spoke of his company as the “SpaceX of the ocean” (referring to Elon Musk’s company which was the first to bring private citizens into orbit ). The passengers of the Titan were never called passengers, customers or tourists, but “mission specialists”. And in fact the afternoon before the day of the dive one of the passengers of the Titan, Hamish Harding, had written on his Facebook profile: «I am proud to announce that I have finally joined @oceangateexped for the RMS TITANIC mission as mission specialist in the submarine that will go down to the Titanic. Harding had also participated in one of the missions of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company.

Christine Dawood recounted that on the morning of June 18, when the dive crew packed up the last things before the 5:30 pm dive at 5 am, “it looked like a well-oiled operation, it was clear that the they had done many times. The Titan had indeed departed many times before that, although the missions that actually went as far as the depths of the Titanic were only a fraction of those total.

The immersion should have lasted a total of 12 hours and Rush had advised as always to eat few fibers and not to drink coffee, because going to the bathroom during the immersion would not have been comfortable: it had to be done in a container covered only by a curtain. He had added to bring a hat and a thick pair of socks, to be prepared for when the temperatures would drop as the depth increased. The passengers were dressed in orange waterproof trousers and jackets, steel-toed boots, life jackets and helmets. Christine Dawood said she overheard her husband complaining about her heat. He had decided to take a camera with him, his son a Rubik’s cube because he wanted to break the world record for depth.

The lights of the submersible would have been turned off during the descent so as not to waste energy, so the passengers had been warned that they would not see anything outside the portholes in the early hours, except perhaps some bioluminescent fish, that is, fish that give off their own light. Rush had also asked passengers to download some songs to share with other passengers through a bluetooth audio system, specifying that country music was prohibited.

Contact with the submarine broke down an hour and forty-five minutes later. At first the staff reassured Dawood that she was normal and that if the silence lasted more than an hour the dive would be terminated. As the hours passed, it became clear that something unusual had happened. In the afternoon they confirmed that the Titan’s whereabouts were unknown. Four days later, after an extensive search, the Coast Guard announced that they had located some wreckage of the submarine, which imploded instantly killing its passengers.

