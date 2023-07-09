Home » Title: “Biden Visits UK to Meet Sunak and Charles III, Strengthening Transatlantic Relations”
Biden Arrives in the UK to Meet Sunak and Charles III

China News Service, July 9 (Xinhua) – US President Biden is set to arrive in the UK for a visit, during which he will have meetings with British Prime Minister Sunak and British King Charles III, according to Reuters.

Biden’s visit to the UK comes as part of a series of meetings between the leaders of the United States and Britain in recent months. The two leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including the NATO summit and the situation in Ukraine. The meeting with Sunak will take place at 10 Downing Street on the 10th local time.

The British Prime Minister’s Office has emphasized the importance of the alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States, stating that it plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges.

Sunak recently visited the United States in June and signed the “Atlantic Declaration” with Biden. The declaration focused on cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, key minerals, and climate change. It aimed to strengthen the security alliance between the two countries.

The White House has stated that Biden’s trip aims to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and Britain.

During his visit to the UK, Biden is also scheduled to meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle to discuss climate issues. Biden had previously met Charles III at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021 and praised his leadership on climate issues.

Following the UK visit, Biden and Sunak will travel to Lithuania to attend the Vilnius summit on July 11-12 with the leaders of NATO countries.

