Title: “Car Bomb Attack in Colombia Claims Lives of Police Officer and Injures Three Others”

Three Police Officers Killed in Colombia Car Bomb Attack

Colombia was shaken by a car bomb attack on Sunday, resulting in the death of Police subintendent Carmelo José García. The incident took place at the substation in the township of Timba, located in Buenos Aires, Cauca department in southwestern Colombia. Colombian authorities have attributed the attack to “dissidents” and the Director of the Colombian Police, René Salamanca, has vowed to relentlessly pursue them until they are brought to justice.

In response to the attack, Salamanca has announced a reward of up to US$200 million for any information leading to the identification and capture of the individuals responsible for the crime. Defense Minister Iván Velásquez expressed his regret over the incident and emphasized the need for the public force to confront this criminal organization using all available resources.

This car bomb attack comes just a day after three police officers lost their lives and another was injured on a highway in the municipality of Morales, Cauca. The area is known to be frequented by dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla group. Salamanca identified the deceased officers as subintendent Michael Luis León, patrolman José Laureano Orozco Bedoya, and patrolman Emmy Marllely Rodríguez Gamboa, while patrolman Leonardo Bernal Pérez sustained injuries.

Salamanca has implicated “Marlon Vásquez,” the leader of the “Jaime Martínez” front of the dissidents, as well as aliases “El Paisa,” “Samper,” and “Martín” in the attack. He urged the public to assist in locating these individuals and reiterated the substantial reward for any information leading to their capture.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the fallen officers, Salamanca vowed to hunt down their murderers. The Minister of Defense has instructed the Public Force to initiate immediate offensive operations against the criminal structures responsible for this attack, emphasizing the ongoing threat these groups pose to various municipalities in northern Cauca, including Suárez, Morales, Buenos Aires, and Santander de Quilichao.

Colombia remains determined to combat these criminal organizations and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

