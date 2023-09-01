Title: Declining Support: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Faces Unpopularity and Challenges

Cabinet Support Rate Hits Record Low for Kishida Regime

Tokyo, August 31st – The public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet has reached an all-time low, according to recent polls released by Japanese media. The support rate for the Kishida cabinet in August either maintained or refreshed the lowest level since its establishment, indicating that the regime is becoming increasingly unpopular and will face difficulties in its future operations.

The Mainichi Shimbun, a leading Japanese newspaper, recently released the results of a national public opinion survey conducted in August. The survey showed that the support rate for Kishida’s cabinet dropped by two percentage points compared to July, falling to 26%. This marks the second consecutive month that the support rate has been below the “dangerous waters” threshold of 30%. Meanwhile, the disapproval rate rose to 68%, a three-percentage-point increase from the previous month.

According to the “Aoki Law” proposed by Japanese politician Mitsuo Aoki, when the combined support rate of the cabinet and the ruling party falls below 50 percentage points, the regime will encounter difficulties and potentially collapse. The Mainichi Shimbun poll in August revealed that the combined support rate for the Kishida cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was at 51 percentage points, dangerously close to falling below the critical threshold.

Other polls conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun, Jiji, Kyodo, and the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) all showed that the support rate for the Kishida cabinet in August hit its lowest level in history. According to these polls, Jiji recorded a support rate of 26.6%, while the other two polls showed a rate of 33%.

Public opinion attributes the declining support rate for the Kishida cabinet to multiple factors. Firstly, it is believed that the cabinet’s ineffective measures to address inflation have caused significant dissatisfaction among the public. The core consumer price index in Japan rose by 3.1% year-on-year in July, exceeding 3% for the eleventh consecutive month. Additionally, Japan’s real wage income fell by 1.6% year-on-year in June, marking the fifteenth continuous month of decline. Rising food and energy prices have made life increasingly difficult for the people, leading to discontentment with the ruling regime.

Secondly, frequent problems with the implementation of the “Individual Number Card” system have raised concerns about the Kishida cabinet’s governance capabilities. The government’s decision to implement this system, aimed at digitizing government services, has been marred by binding errors and privacy concerns. By August 8th, there were over 8,400 cases of health insurance certificates being incorrect, over 2,800 cases of errors in disabled handbooks, and more than 100 cases of binding errors in pension information.

Moreover, the Kishida cabinet has been plagued by scandals, raising questions about the prime minister’s ability to select competent individuals. Several ministers resigned last year due to scandals related to the Unification Church and political funding issues. This resulted in a sharp drop in support for the Kishida cabinet. Although the support rate briefly rebounded after Japan hosted the Group of Seven summit in May, it again plummeted following revelations of scandalous behavior by Kishida’s eldest son and others. These incidents have prompted renewed calls for accountability in regard to Kishida’s appointments.

Furthermore, the Kishida cabinet’s decision to discharge nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea has sparked enormous controversy in Japan, further contributing to the decline in support. Many experts and the public have raised concerns about the cabinet’s disregard for objections from Japanese fishers and neighboring countries, such as China. A recent poll by Kyodo News showed that 81.9% of respondents considered the government’s explanation for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea as “insufficient,” while 88.1% believed it would have a negative impact on Japan’s image.

Despite speculation that Kishida may attempt to boost his support rate through a cabinet reshuffle in mid-September, analysts are skeptical that such a move would provide a lasting solution. Many believe that without fundamental changes in the Kishida cabinet’s domestic and foreign policies, the regime will continue to encounter difficulties. While there is no obvious opposition force within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and the opposition parties lack the strength to overthrow the Kishida regime, it is predicted that the regime may survive but face ongoing decline in support.

