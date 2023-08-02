Title: Shocking Report Reveals Widespread Torture and Sexual Violence in Russian Detention Centers

Subtitle: Nearly half of the detainees in Kherson, Ukraine, subjected to horrific abuse

A new report published on Wednesday by international human rights foundation, Mobiled Justice, in collaboration with Global Rights Compliance has uncovered alarming revelations of widespread torture and sexual violence inflicted upon Ukrainian detainees in Russia’s Kherson detention centers. The findings shed light on the horrific conditions endured by prisoners, indicating a systematic campaign to degrade and humiliate Ukrainian citizens.

According to the report, a team of investigators analyzed 320 cases of detention across more than 35 identified centers in Kherson. Shockingly, it was revealed that approximately 43% of the victims explicitly mentioned torture practices, including sexual violence inflicted on both men and women by Russian guards. Disturbingly, military personnel and individuals with family members serving in the military appeared to be specific targets, suggesting a deliberate punishment for their Ukrainian identity.

Anna Mykytenko, senior legal counsel and Ukraine country manager for Global Rights Compliance, condemned the perpetrators for their heinous crimes. She stated, “Many are just punishments, and in addition to the punishment for actual military service, it’s also a punishment, apparently for actually being a Ukrainian citizen.” The report further highlighted that methods of torture included electrocution, suffocation, immersing heads in water, severe beatings, threats of rape, and even forced witnessing of the rape of fellow detainees using foreign objects covered with condoms.

Mykytenko emphasized that the sexualized torture mainly targeted men, specifically focused on genital torture, intended to prevent them from having children. She added, “There is a kind of intent to destroy or remove the Ukrainian identity because in some cases, you can see that those who were captured or sometimes almost persecuted had Ukrainian flags or other state symbols.”

Attorney Wayne Jordash, managing partner and co-founder of Global Rights Compliance, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Putin’s plan aims to annihilate Ukrainian identity, including a range of crimes evoking genocide. He stated, “At the very least, the pattern we are seeing is consistent with a calculated and cynical plan to humiliate and terrorize millions of Ukrainian citizens into submission to the Kremlin’s diktat.”

The report also hinted at the possibility of genocidal intent, though further investigation is required to establish concrete evidence. Mykytenko acknowledged the challenges in proving such intent and stated, “It is rarely direct enough to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt so soon, but we are working to provide sufficient support to the Attorney General’s Office so that it can establish whether the evidence supports this finding.”

The preliminary analysis conducted by the team is just the tip of the iceberg, indicating that torture cases are potentially more rampant than currently known. Furthermore, Mykytenko expressed concerns that regions under Russian occupation might witness even more severe and widespread torture. He warned, “Given the liberation of parts of the Kherson region last year, I would imagine some crimes were committed in retaliation for that.”

While international human rights organizations and news outlets have presented overwhelming evidence of torture and human rights abuses in Ukrainian detention centers, Russia continues to deny these accusations. Russian officials have remained silent regarding the report’s findings.

As investigations progress, it is crucial to shed light on the horrors endured by detainees in Kherson and to hold accountable those responsible for these crimes against humanity. The international community must unite in condemning such atrocities and take urgent action to ensure justice is served for the victims.