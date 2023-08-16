Title: “Divided Perspectives: Public Opinion on Donald Trump’s Criminal Case Aligns with Partisanship, New Poll Shows”

Views on Donald Trump’s criminal case are sharply divided along partisan lines in the United States, according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll, released on Wednesday, was conducted prior to charges being brought against Trump in Georgia.

The findings of the poll reveal that 53 percent of Americans support a previous federal indictment against Trump that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Democrats overwhelmingly support the criminal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, with 85 percent in favor. In contrast, only 47 percent of independents and a mere 16 percent of Republicans support the charges.

Despite the criminal indictment, Trump remains the frontrunner among potential Republican presidential contenders for the 2024 election, as indicated by the latest poll. The charges against him do not seem to have diminished his support among Republican voters. Trump vehemently denies any involvement in the four criminal cases he is facing and dismisses them as part of a political witch hunt.

The latest indictment in Georgia accuses Trump and 18 others of conspiring to unlawfully alter the state’s 2020 ballot results. This is the second accusation this year that Trump meddled in the election. In March, he was indicted in New York for hush money payments to porn stars, and he also faces federal charges in Florida for mishandling secret government documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his staunch supporters reject the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated attempts to undermine his re-election bid.

Even some of Trump’s Republican rivals have come forward to defend him. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a major challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination, described the Georgia case as a political crime and expressed concern about its impact on the country.

The poll conducted in the midst of these developments shows that 35 percent of Americans still hold a favorable opinion of Trump, while 62 percent view him negatively. Among Republicans, however, seven in 10 have a favorable opinion of him, with six in 10 stating that they want him to run for the White House again.

The poll also reveals that a majority of U.S. adults, 51 percent, believe that Trump acted illegally in the Georgia case. Democrats overwhelmingly perceive his actions as illegal, while Republicans are split on the matter. Additionally, a majority of Americans believe that Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election pose a greater threat to democracy than a defense of it.

The sentiment among Trump’s supporters varies. Some, like Cary Arnold from Maryland, argue that the charges are a politically motivated attack, comparing the situation to that of a dictator in a third-world country. Others, like David Bigger from Florida, believe Trump should stand trial for his actions.

As the legal proceedings continue, the controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s criminal cases highlights the polarization of American politics and the deep divisions that exist between the two major parties.

