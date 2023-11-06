Title: Escalating Conflict: Rocket Attacks and Military Operations Rock Gaza Strip and Israel

Israeli City of Shemona Hit by Rocket Attack, No Casualties

The Israeli city of Shemona was targeted in a rocket attack on the evening of November 5, according to the Times of Israel. The city government reported that a total of 13 rockets were fired, but fortunately, there were no casualties. The attacks occurred at 19:12 and 21:25 local time, with 7 rockets hitting urban areas, causing severe damage to buildings, while 5 rockets landed in open areas and 1 was intercepted.

More than 20 Israeli soldiers killed in attacks by Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip

Reports emerged early morning on November 6 stating that more than 20 Israeli soldiers were ambushed and killed by Palestinian armed men in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper. The clash occurred as the Israeli army attempted to separate the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army has not responded to these claims as of now.

US Central Command says an Ohio-class submarine has arrived in the Middle East

On November 5, the US Central Command announced the arrival of an Ohio-class submarine in the Middle East. Sources have confirmed that this submarine is now stationed near Iran and possesses power and nuclear missile capabilities. Ohio-class submarines are known for their ballistic missile fleets and play a crucial role in the US Navy’s global capabilities.

Palestinian health minister calls on international community to help open Rafah crossing

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kayla made an appeal for the opening of the Rafah crossing in order to establish a field hospital to treat the large number of wounded in the Gaza Strip. She called on the international community and humanitarian agencies to provide medical supplies and fuel to the medical facilities in Gaza Strip.

Rocket air defense sirens sound in northern and central Israel

The Israel Defense Forces reported that rocket air defense sirens were activated in northern and central Israel on the evening of November 5, indicating the threat of incoming rockets.

Israeli army spokesman: Israeli forces have completely surrounded Gaza City

The Israeli army spokesperson stated that Israeli forces have completely surrounded Gaza City and have divided the Gaza Strip into two parts. The IDF has reached the coast of the Gaza Strip and has taken control of the area. The Israeli army will allow civilians to evacuate from the northern to the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Spokesperson of the Palestinian Presidential Palace: Palestinians from Gaza Strip will not be forcibly relocated

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidential Palace stated that Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip will not be forcibly relocated. Palestinian President Abbas had urged US Secretary of State Blinken to call for an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the Gaza Strip is part of Palestinian territory.

Rocket air defense sirens sound in northern Israeli towns

Rocket air defense sirens were reported in the northern Israeli towns of Shemona, Metura, and their surrounding areas. There is no information available on casualties at this time.

A civilian vehicle in southern Lebanon was attacked by an Israeli drone, killing 4 people

A civilian car in the Bint Jubail area of southern Lebanon was targeted by an Israeli drone, resulting in the death of four people, including three children. One of the injured individuals was a Lebanese journalist working for Russian media. In retaliation, the Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated military organization fired multiple rockets at Shemona in northern Israel.

Israeli forces launch hundreds of airstrikes on Gaza Strip within an hour

In less than an hour, the Israeli army conducted hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper. There have been no specific reports of casualties so far.

Internet and communications services disrupted in Gaza Strip

Internet and communications services in the Gaza Strip faced disruptions once again, according to the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper.

World Food Program: Gaza Strip shops only have enough basic food stocks for another five days

The World Food Program reported that the current stock of basic food in Gaza Strip shops can only last for approximately five more days. Retailers are facing difficulties replenishing supplies due to security concerns and a lack of fuel.

Israeli Prime Minister: Will not agree to ceasefire unless Hamas releases detained Israeli personnel

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated during a visit to an air base that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip unless Hamas releases the Israeli personnel it has detained.

Pakistan says the Israeli army used white phosphorus bombs and caused fires

The Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza Strip issued a statement accusing the Israeli army of using a large number of internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, resulting in fires and toxic gas clouds. The Israeli army has not responded to these allegations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Meets with Hamas Leader Haniyeh

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Israel’s actions in the region. Khamenei applauded the resilience of the people in the Gaza Strip and condemned Israel’s actions.