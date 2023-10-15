Title: “Escalating Crisis in Israel Threatens Regional Stability in the Middle East”

Headline: Growing Conflict in Israel Threatens to Destabilize the Middle East

Subtitle: Recent Gaza attacks put entire region on edge as tensions escalate

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In the aftermath of daring attacks by Palestinian gunmen from Gaza that claimed the lives of over 1,300 people, the conflict in Israel is rapidly spreading across the Middle East. The gravity of the situation is pushing neighboring countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria into a precarious state of insecurity.

With the Israeli Army intensifying airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip and demanding the relocation of over a million residents to the south, fear has gripped Palestinians in the strip. Meanwhile, the Army faces a militant group in Lebanon on its northern border. Armed groups in Iraq and Yemen have also threatened Israel and the United States, posing a broader regional threat. Demonstrating its resolve, Israel launched airstrikes against two main airports in Syria recently.

Furthermore, as the Israeli Army considers a possible ground invasion of Gaza, the escalating conflict is not only a shock for the Biden administration but also a major setback for wealthy oil powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have been striving to reduce regional tensions and focus on domestic development.

The outbreak of war, coupled with the unprecedented magnitude of the recent Hamas attack, has alarmed authorities, academics, and citizens across the region. The ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Syria, as well as the recent outbreak of war in Sudan, have already created an environment of instability, and the situation is deteriorating rapidly.

“We are going backwards,” said Mohammed Baharoon, director of B’huth, a Dubai-based research center. “Suddenly, people who kill people and people who celebrate others killing people came back.”

The Gulf monarchies, which had managed to weather the storms of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, now face the consequences of unresolved underlying problems such as economic difficulties, corruption, and political repression. As analysts note, until these root causes are effectively addressed, achieving regional stability will remain problematic.

Despite the setbacks, Saudi and Emirati officials have continuously promoted a strategy focused on economic diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions. The establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel, reversing their previous stance of non-recognition of the country, indicated a shift in the regional dynamics. In a similar vein, Saudi Arabia sought to reestablish diplomatic ties with Iran, its longstanding rival, and explored potential agreements with Israel.

At present, leaders are engaging in a flurry of calls and meetings, aiming to salvage their initiatives. Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt have joined forces with the United States to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas, holding talks with various actors, including Iran. Any further escalation of the conflict, particularly if it spreads to Lebanon or involves direct Iranian involvement, would be catastrophic.

Signs of increased regional unrest are already emerging. The Israeli Army has been clashing with militants in Lebanon, the home of Hezbollah, a Shiite group supported by Iran and a sworn enemy of Israel. In Iraq, over 500,000 people filled Baghdad’s Tahrir Square in a show of support for the Palestinians, reflecting the sentiment of other nations such as Jordan, Bahrain, and Lebanon where demonstrations broke out.

“The region has disaffected youth, bad economies, struggling people in general who see this as a source of dignity,” said Mohammed Alyahya, a Saudi analyst, and senior resident at the Belfer Center at Harvard University, alluding to the Hamas attack. “And that is dangerous.”

While opinions on the conflict differ across the region, many ordinary people express pain over the loss of Israeli civilians’ lives, particularly women and children. Still, they also acknowledge the deep-seated Palestinian anger resulting from what they perceive as a degrading colonial-style occupation by Israel. Consequently, attacks against Israelis are justified by some as a legitimate form of resistance.

In Riyadh, a Saudi teenager who had recently fled war-torn Yemen expressed his desire to fight alongside Hamas, considering it a holy cause. The devastating toll from the conflict stands at nearly 1,800 Palestinians killed and more than 6,600 wounded since Israel initiated retaliatory measures against Hamas attacks on Saturday.

For onlookers witnessing the events with horror, the recent Hamas attacks have underscored the risks associated with perpetuating hopelessness among Palestinians, as scholars and experts argue. Statelessness and diminishing rights breed unrest and violence, making desperation a potent weapon.

The growing conflict in Israel poses not only a threat to the nation but also to the stability of the entire Middle East. As neighboring countries grapple with their own unresolved conflicts and internal challenges, the situation demands immediate attention and a concerted effort to address the root causes of unrest.

